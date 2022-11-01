Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Carscoops
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
CAR AND DRIVER
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Back for SEMA, and an Even Wilder Banshee Is Coming
Dodge has brought out its electric Charger Daytona concept for the second time, this time painted in Stryker Red and wearing carbon-fiber 18-inch wheels. Dodge also detailed the Charger Daytona's lineup, with the 340-badged base model making 455 horsepower and the second-tier 440-badged model producing 590 horsepower. There will also...
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
If you like affordable, mid-engined two-seaters, the 1980s were your decade. Fiat (and, a bit later, Bertone) offered the X1/9, Toyota sold MR2s, and even General Motors got into the act by creating the Fiero. Available from the 1984 through 1988 model years, the Pontiac Fiero showed plenty of promise but ended up being mostly disappointing, in some ways echoing the career of the Chevy Corvair of a couple of decades earlier. Today's Junkyard Gem is a once-spiffy 1986 Fiero GT, found in a self-service yard near Denver, Colorado.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Jalopnik
Check Out This Sweet Leaf-Powered Sunny That Nissan's Bringing To SEMA
There are going to be a lot of giant trucks at this year’s SEMA show. But the best truck in the entire show might be the opposite: this 1987 Nissan Sunny. Why? I mean, first of all, just look at it. How many other trucks at SEMA will have fender-mounted mirrors? Probably none. But also, it’s electric.
Autoblog
Kevin Hart's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner 'Michael Myers' lurks at SEMA
Kevin Hart's known to enjoy a Mopar restomod, and is also apparently a fan of the Halloween slasher movie franchise. He's combined the two fancies in this, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner named "Michael Myers," inspired by the obsessive dude with the blue coveralls, creepy mask, and stabby habits. It's an odd choice of car, because as far as we can tell, the Road Runner never got a cameo in any of the 13 Halloween films. The Internet Movie Cars Database shows us Plymouths like the Barracuda, Belvedere, Duster, Fury, Satellite, and Valiant did. In any case, the Road Runner's a beautiful choice despite the disconnect, Hart going back to work with builder Dave Salvaggio of Salvaggio Design and designer Sean Smith on a triple-black coupe boasting tons of orange details, from the glossy blood orange Whipple supercharger to the orange spatter pattern on the seats.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Dodge Challenger Scoops 2022 SEMA Show Car Of The Year Award
SEMA has announced the results of what it believes are the best new cars you can buy for modification and personalization. The awards were presented to manufacturers who have created accessible platforms for aftermarket enthusiasts, and for 2022, a new electric vehicle category was added. The Car of the Year...
CNET
Toyota Trailhunter SEMA Concept Previews Overland-Friendly Production Model
Do you long to stray far off the beaten path? After a day on Twitter, I can't say I'd blame you for wanting to get as far away from civilization as possible. Usually, that kind of far-out overlanding is left to the aftermarket industry, but Toyota wants to change that, and its SEMA concept gives us an idea of how.
Top Speed
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept At SEMA Will Make You Forget About The Hellcat
Dodge is ending production of the V-8 powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and was scheduled to unveil the final versions of its "Last Call" models at the 2022 SEMA Show. However, the official debut of the models was delayed until the end of the year because the engine keeps blowing up. With or without a final model to say goodbye to the current muscle car lineup, the future is going to be all electric. Back in August, the first images and details of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept were revealed, and now, the 2022 SEMA Show brings an updated version of the concept. Better yet, it gives us a first look at a possible powertrain lineup.
Autoblog
Ram Revolution concept electric pickup reveal pushed back
We heard at the Detroit Auto Show that the Ram Revolution electric pickup truck concept was probably going to launch at the L.A. Auto Show. But it seems plans have changed. The brand announced on Twitter that it's actually going to be revealed about a month and a half later on January 5 at CES.
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Unveils All-New UTV Brake Kit at SEMA
Applications planned for Yamaha, Polaris, and Can-Am side-by-sides. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, unveiled an all-new brake system for Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) and side-by-sides at the SEMA Show today, in booth 22755, at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4. The new Brembo UTV brake system is the first of its kind bespoke performance brake kit for the UTV market. Utilizing over 60 years of brake design and manufacturing of brake components for everything from Formula 1 cars to super cars, to brakes that have won the Baja 1000. Engineered using Brembo's load optimization software assuring a stiff robust design for the rigors of off-road driving and racing.
Autoblog
Next-generation Subaru Impreza is coming to the L.A. Auto Show
Add another big car reveal to the L.A. Auto Show. Well, actually it's a compact car reveal, but you know what we mean. Subaru announced the redesigned 2024 Impreza will be at the show. And that's basically all it announced. Its presence and the above teaser are the only tidbits...
Autoblog
Buick trademarks several variants of Electra name
The Buick Electra was a sometimes-handsome full-size car that sold for decades, but its time came to an end in the early 1990s as the automaker moved toward smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. That will soon change, as Buick and parent company General Motors recently filed for a series of trademarks for the name.
Autoblog
Ferrari designer Mauro Forghieri dies at 87, leaves a legacy of iconic cars
The grappa-stained, smoke-filled design rooms of mid-century Italian automakers and racing teams are the stuff of legend. Unfortunately, the world just lost one of the most influential people from that era, and it’s unlikely there will be another designer to have as significant an impact as Mauro Forghieri did in Ferrari’s early days.
Autoblog
Zeekr 009 is an electric minivan that goes 0-62 in 4.5 seconds
This wild-looking minivan is the Zeekr 009. It’s brand-new out of the Chinese brand Zeekr (owned by Geely), and it’s trying to bring top-notch luxury to the minivan market. As of now, we know Zeekr has its eyes set on Europe and the North American market as places...
Comments / 0