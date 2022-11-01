Dodge is ending production of the V-8 powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and was scheduled to unveil the final versions of its "Last Call" models at the 2022 SEMA Show. However, the official debut of the models was delayed until the end of the year because the engine keeps blowing up. With or without a final model to say goodbye to the current muscle car lineup, the future is going to be all electric. Back in August, the first images and details of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept were revealed, and now, the 2022 SEMA Show brings an updated version of the concept. Better yet, it gives us a first look at a possible powertrain lineup.

