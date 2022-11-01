Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
McKee Administration responds to State House pallet shelter demonstration
Rhode Island’s Housing Secretary Josh Saal responded to a request for comment from Uprise RI about advocates from the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project (RIHAP), Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE), and Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) constructing a rapidly deployable shelter on the State House plaza early Monday morning.
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA launches pilot program to provide 600 low-income residents with no fare bus passes
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is launching a pilot program to give no-fare bus passes to 600 low-income or unhoused residents. The program is set to run for six months and will be aimed at low-income individuals who don’t qualify for the existing assistance programs, the authority said.
ABC6.com
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign executive order to establish new leadership for Overdose Task Force
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign an executive order that establishes new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention. The new positions include a full-time director and a new community co-chair. McKee, who is running for a full term as governor, will...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Lower-level Rhode Island employees make more than department heads
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Republicans are calling for a special legislative session on the heels of Gov. Dan McKee’s official request to raise the wages of select cabinet directors. Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale sent out a statement, requesting that...
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures
With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
Washington Examiner
Allan Fung banks on fiscal sanity pitch in quest for GOP breakthrough in Rhode Island
Eyeing an upset victory in a deep-blue Ocean State district, GOP hopeful Allan Fung is striving to woo voters with a pitch of ushering in an era of fiscal sanity in Washington, D.C. Throughout his campaign, Fung has been laser-focused on bread-and-butter issues, brandishing himself as a centrist keen on...
Rhode Island Ballot Questions: What you need to know
Rhode Islanders can vote on three statewide ballot measures in the general election, along with any local referendums.
iheart.com
iheart.com
Energy Rates Increasing In State And Region
Natural gas rates are increasing in Rhode Island. The Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a request from Rhode Island Energy which will see the annual bill for a typical customer rise by 89 dollars. Rhode Island Energy originally asked for a 15-percent increase, but that got worked down to...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
(The Center Square) – With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure.
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
GoLocalProv
Powerball Mania - Billion Dollar RI Shopping Spree
“You gotta play to win” is the old adage for state lotteries. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is projected to be $1.2 billion. The cash option is expected to be around $597 million. It is not far off from the biggest jackpot in U.S. history, a $1.586 billion Powerball on...
