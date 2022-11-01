Grading October, Davidson OK with Winning, New Partnerships, College Prospects Honored, Big Injury Concerns, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO