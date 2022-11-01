Grading October, Davidson OK with Winning, New Partnerships, College Prospects Honored, Big Injury Concerns, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Detroit Red Wings savor special Stanley Cup championship reunion
DETROIT – Memories from a special era in franchise history are as fresh today as they were a quarter-century ago for the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams. The ‘97 club that ended a 42-year title drought was honored before Thursday’s 3-1 victory over...
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Blackhawks Turn to Fifth-String Goalie Dylan Wells After Arvid Soderblom Exits
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
10 observations: Toews scores in OT as Hawks beat Kings
The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Doomed by Special Teams in Loss to Jets
10 observations: Hawks doomed by special teams in loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks lost the special teams battle, and it proved to...
Grayson Allen catches fire for only unbeaten NBA team
For the first time this season, former Duke basketball shooting guard Grayson Allen was not in the starting lineup for the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks. No worries. Allen responded brilliantly in his new, yet perhaps temporary, role off the bench by helping the Bucks (9-0) remain the NBA's only ...
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY NOT CONSULTED BEFORE MITCHELL MILLER SIGNING
The Boston Bruins' signing of troubled former Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller shocked the hockey world, and it's obvious that the drama surrounding this situation will be aplenty. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline recently reached out to Gary Bettman to see if the Bruins consulted the league before signing the...
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Leaves Game with Injury
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom is the latest victim of the injury bug. The 23 year-old goalie left after the second period of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets with an apparent injury. The Blackhawks’ goaltending depth has been tested early on this season. Both Petr Mrazek and Alex...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Saad joins Blues for practice, gets closer to return
Brandon Saad joined his teammates for practice on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center and is getting closer to making his return to the lineup. Saad has missed six games with an upper-body injury and last played Oct. 22 in a 2-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers. "It's been a...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goalie Arvid Soderblom Shines in First NHL Win
The Chicago Blackhawks are currently experiencing a goalie crunch. Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock, the team's top two netminders to begin the 2022-23 campaign, are both injured. That leaves Arvid Soderblom, who had only three games of NHL experience entering this season, as their primary option at the moment. But...
Comments / 0