Montana State

US News and World Report

For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam

(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
The Associated Press

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov....
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Natural Gas Power Plants Begin Their Inevitable Decline

Put another "W" on the board for American renewable energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural-gas-fired power plants are expected to provide 38% of the nation's electricity in 2022. Even as nearly a net 6,900 megawatts of capacity will be added this year, natural gas is expected to represent 36% of the power mix in 2023.
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grist

Xcel accelerates exit from coal

It’s Wednesday, November 2, and one of the U.S.’s largest electric utilities is accelerating its transition away from coal. Xcel Energy announced on Monday that it will close a Texas coal plant four years ahead of schedule and replace it with renewable energy — a move that will allow the Minneapolis-based utility to finish its transition away from coal by the end of this decade.
LUBBOCK, TX
eenews.net

Biden eyes new oil taxes, attacks ‘windfall of war’

President Joe Biden floated the possibility of new taxes on oil companies yesterday, accusing them of war profiteering as consumers struggle nationwide with high gasoline prices. Speaking at the White House while standing next to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Biden called on energy companies to...
TEXAS STATE

