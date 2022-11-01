ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksal.com

REPORT: KU imposes 4-game suspension for Self, Townsend

Jeff Goodman, a College Basketball Analyst with Stadium, reported this morning that the University of Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Curtis Townsend. The suspension means that Self and Townsend will not be present for KU’s first four games of the 2022...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Former KU basketball player passes away

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
LAWRENCE, KS
ksal.com

Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play, 76-49

– Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since the second exhibition...
TOPEKA, KS
lbmjournal.com

Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company

Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Lisaka’s late heroics lifts Trojans past Hawklets

When Trojan wideout Bryce Lisaka brought in a 19-yard catch at the Hawklets’ 16-yard line, the senior had to outrun three Rockhurst (5-5) defenders and dive into the end zone to cap off the 87-yard scoring drive and give the Park Hill football team (3-7) a 49-42 lead – and eventual victory – with 20 seconds left on Oct. 28.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Panthers stun Staley in districts

The Park Hill South football team (5-5) got five touchdown passes from Briggs Bartosh and some huge plays from the defense in a 50-40 road upset win over Staley (7-3) in the Class 6 playoffs on Oct. 28. The win sets up a rematch with Park Hill (3-7) in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Landmarks to Light the World in Teal

Landmarks across Kansas will light up in teal Thursday night in support of Alzheimer’s awareness. The Flint Hills Discover Center, Lied Center of Kansas and other Kansas landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy