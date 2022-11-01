Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri case
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan area
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Nine of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the ninth week of the season. The awards go to Clinton head football coach Cody Carlson (Missouri) and Olathe South head football coach Ron Litchfield (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
ksal.com
REPORT: KU imposes 4-game suspension for Self, Townsend
Jeff Goodman, a College Basketball Analyst with Stadium, reported this morning that the University of Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Curtis Townsend. The suspension means that Self and Townsend will not be present for KU’s first four games of the 2022...
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
ksal.com
Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play, 76-49
– Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since the second exhibition...
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
lbmjournal.com
Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company
Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
plattecountycitizen.com
Lisaka’s late heroics lifts Trojans past Hawklets
When Trojan wideout Bryce Lisaka brought in a 19-yard catch at the Hawklets’ 16-yard line, the senior had to outrun three Rockhurst (5-5) defenders and dive into the end zone to cap off the 87-yard scoring drive and give the Park Hill football team (3-7) a 49-42 lead – and eventual victory – with 20 seconds left on Oct. 28.
plattecountycitizen.com
Panthers stun Staley in districts
The Park Hill South football team (5-5) got five touchdown passes from Briggs Bartosh and some huge plays from the defense in a 50-40 road upset win over Staley (7-3) in the Class 6 playoffs on Oct. 28. The win sets up a rematch with Park Hill (3-7) in the...
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in prison
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday as part of a plea agreement in a 2021 DWI charge that left a 5-year-old girl seriously injured.
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot have been announced Wednesday night.
ksal.com
Kansas Landmarks to Light the World in Teal
Landmarks across Kansas will light up in teal Thursday night in support of Alzheimer’s awareness. The Flint Hills Discover Center, Lied Center of Kansas and other Kansas landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
FOX4/Emerson poll: Most Missourians, Kansans oppose student loan forgiveness
FOX4/Emerson College polls in Missouri and Kansas asked respondents whether they support or oppose the federal student loan forgiveness program.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Rain for sure…maybe a flake? (WED-11/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread, I doubt this would be for KC… so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. I’ve been noticing a few things in a...
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
