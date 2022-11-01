Read full article on original website
Multiple tools, trashcan stolen from south Salina business
Police are investigating the theft of multiple of tools from a south Salina business earlier in the week. Sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into a building at Bergkamp, Inc., 3040 Emulsion Drive, and stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and a 55-gallon trash can, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Multiple steel items stolen from north Salina property
Police are investigating the theft of miscellaneous steel items from a north Salina property. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that a 77-year-old Salinan reported Monday that someone had stolen approximately $3,000 worth of steel items from a property in the 500 block of N. Seventh Street. Items...
Police arrest Salina man after finding him in stolen SUV
A local man was arrested Monday in north Salina in a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the western part of the city. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that an officer was sent to the 900 block of Birch Drive at 5:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a stolen 2003 Buick Rendezvous. The SUV was valued at $3,000.
Arrest Following Felony Theft
Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on October 31st shortly after it was reported as stolen. At approximately 5:5o PM officers were called to the 900 block of Birch Drive, A 54 year-old Salina resident and her sister reported the 2003 Buick Rendezvous formerly in their driveway had been stolen and they suspected they knew by who. The individual in question had been to the residence earlier that day.
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Warrant Arrest Made, Multiple Knives Found
Officers were called to the 800 block of E Crawford when a man with an active arrest and detain warrant was spotted walking in the street with a large knife in his back pocket. On October 31st at approximately 9:25 AM officers made contact with Justin Howard a 26 year-old...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Salina Police Log 10-31-22
Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.
Salina man arrested on requested drug charges after Monday incident
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford at 9:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Texas Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A man from Texas was hurt in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina on Interstate 135 Halloween evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Trevin A. Chandler from Pearland, Texas, was driving a 1996 Toyota Forerunner SUV headed north. The SUV drifted off to the right side of the road. When the driver attempted to return to the road he lost control, slid into a ditch, and rolled. The vehicle came to rest upright facing southeast.
2 seriously injured in rollover in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1. The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 […]
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man wanted on warrant also arrested on requested drug, gun charges
A Salina man who had an active warrant was arrested Sunday night on multiple drug and firearm charges as well. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw David Boeschling, 24, of Salina, standing in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, and knew that he had an active failure to appear warrant from Salina Municipal Court.
Linda K. Mynhier
Linda K. Mynhier passed peacefully from this life on the morning of October 29th with her family by her side, at the age of 70. Linda was born on November 15th, 1951, in Salina Kansas. The daughter of Max and Grace (Werries) Altman. She graduated from Tescott High School in 1969. Linda had many different career paths in her life; a few of her favorites being, working for the boy scout office, Schwans and working as a dietary aide at two local nursing homes. She had many hobbies including, gardening, cooking, doing crafts and reading as well as spending time with her family and friends.
Rice County Emergency Dispatcher Coaches Parents through Baby Delivery
LYONS, Kan. – A Rice County Emergency Communicator was recognized by Rice County Commissioners Monday for her assisting in a baby delivery. On the evening of September 27th, December Mortimer took a 911 call regarding an imminent childbirth the reporting party said was coming “way early.” Utilizing the emergency medical dispatch protocol that Rice County has employed since 2004, she began asking questions and giving instructions for childbirth.
Kathy Gayle Arroyo
Kathy Gayle Arroyo, 67, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 1st, 2022. Kathy was born in Linden, Texas on June 29, 1955, a daughter of Jackie (Smith) and Roland Harrod. She served in the United States Women’s Army Corps. On June 1, 1974, Kathy married Anthony Arroyo in...
Berta Beth Moss
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Berta Beth Moss, 85, of Salina, Kansas, she passed on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at her home in Salina, Kansas. Berta was born in Beloit, Kansas on February 26, 1937, to Ethel O. (Margreiter) and Dwight A Timbers. She was united in marriage to Dan Moss and together they had 3 children, Zan, Krista, and A.T. Berta and Dan celebrated 66 years of marriage.
I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.
CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
