The Guthrie Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that beginning in 2023 our Chamber Investor, Ladybug Lane Flower Farm, will be a part of the State of Oklahoma’s Agritourism Program. They will be opening up the farm for more scheduled community and public events for an on-farm flower experience. Ladybug Lane Flower Farm grows premium flowers using natural and sustainable practices that are friendly to the grower, Consumer, and community. Beginning in the summer of 2023, they plan to host private events, such as floral selection, arranging, U-Picks and evenings in the field. They specialize in garden-inspired arrangements that feature the best of what each season has to offer, early spring through early autumn. They look forward to sharing their knowledge of growing flowers with other enthusiasts and to those looking to simply experience life on the farm. They are open by appointment only, so please check out their social media sites @ ladybuglaneflowerfarm for scheduled times to fisit. Congratulations to Ladybug Lane! you are truly helping by putting Guthrie on the map. #ChooseGuthrie.

GUTHRIE, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO