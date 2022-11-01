Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
Post Register
Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow
BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
Post Register
Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
Post Register
Possible snow on Friday: ACHD says it is ready
Boise, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District says it is ready for wintry weather. ACHD says its crews have spent the past several months preparing for the winter-driving season. ACHD has 137 team members prepared for major weather events. 44 vehicles can be equipped with snow plows. ACHD...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
Post Register
Found: Missing vulnerable-adult
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Gail has been located safely. ------------------------------------------------ original story ---------------------------------------------------------- The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vulnerable adult. Gail R. Burnett is a vulnerable adult, last seen on November 2, 2022 at roughly 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho. Gail...
Post Register
Dog dies in Meridian Fire
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian, Idaho - (CBS2) - A family dog died in a house fire in Meridian today. The fire started around 7:40 Wednesday morning at Victory Road and Meridian Road. Fire crews arrived at the home and discovered smoke coming from it. No one was home...
Post Register
Cause of Meridian High School teen's death is pending
Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - The Ada County Coroner says the cause of death of a teen killed in Meridian is pending. The 16 year-old student attended Meridian High School. The Coroner's office says the student died at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Pine...
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
Post Register
If you are new to Boise, this is an event worth checking out!
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Botanical Garden's Winter Garden aGlow will soon get underway. The 2022 season begins November 24th and goes through December 31st. Classic holiday-inspired lights guide visitors through the garden. Visitors will enjoy more than 600,000 lights at the 15-acre property. Santa will also be at the...
Post Register
Boise man killed in crash near Donnelly, alcohol may have been a factor
DONNELLY, Idaho (CBS2) — A 59-year old Boise man died Wednesday night in a crash in Valley County and Idaho State Police said he may have been drinking. No other cars were involved in the crash that happened at 6:05 p.m. on SH55 near Donnelly. Police say the man...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain to perform in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This December, the Monument will host the Holidaze of Blaze concert featuring well-known names in hip-hop. Snoop Dogg will be joined by T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne on December 20 at the Summit Arena. Tickets for the concert will...
Comments / 0