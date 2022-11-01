Read full article on original website
How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players
Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
NFL Trade Rumors: This Team Called Patriots About Kendrick Bourne
One Patriots position group reportedly has been drawing significant attention around the NFL as the trade deadline nears. New England has seen all of its active wide receivers — save for rookie Tyquan Thornton — mentioned in trade rumors in the lead-up to Nov. 1. The most consistent names have been Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both have failed to make a consistently positive impact in New England in their second season with the organization.
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
Patriots Captain Has Message For Rookie After Special Teams Blunder
The Patriots have struggled on special teams for much of this season but were much better in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Punter Jake Bailey enjoyed a resurgent performance, rookie Marcus Jones had a great punt return — thanks to an insane block by safety Jabrill Peppers — and Nick Folk converted all five of his field goal attempts.
NFL Odds: Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 9
We’re getting close to the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and we continue to learn the same lesson: There’s no such thing as a sure thing. Perhaps the pendulum will swing back the other way at some point, but through eight weeks, betting favorites are covering at a modest 43.3% rate, according to Covers.com. When it comes to teams laying points at home, the number is even worse, with home favorites going 30-42-1 ATS (41.7%) this season.
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Five Days Before Patriots Matchup
One week after demoting their veteran quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have cut ties with their offensive coordinator. The Colts, who are preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, on Tuesday relieved OC Marcus Brady of his duties. Brady had been presiding over a...
Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success
The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News For Starting O-Linemen
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of this Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Marcus Cannon, who started at right tackle the last two games, missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. The 34-year-old wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report.
Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots
The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense. Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit...
NFL Survivor League Week 9 Picks: Road Favorites Present Enticing Options
Chances are those who made it through the first seven weeks were able to escape Week 8 unscathed, as well, with the most popular NFL survivor league picks all earning victories. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and even the Atlanta Falcons marked the three most popular picks in the Circa...
Fantasy Football Fallout: Winners, Losers From NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline brought quite a bit of movement Tuesday, with postseason hopefuls making deals with an eye toward title contention. The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are two such teams that improved before the league’s last call. Meanwhile, neither the Green Bay Packers nor the New England Patriots got better while teams in their division did.
Colts Could Be Without Best Offensive Player Vs. Patriots This Week
The New England Patriots could be facing another shorthanded opposing offense this week. Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed his second consecutive practice Thursday after aggravating an ankle injury, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in doubt. Taylor was the NFL’s rushing leader last...
Eagles-Texans DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday...
Patriots Injury Report: Devin McCourty Gets Rare Veteran Rest Day
FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players did not participate in the first practice of Week 9, according to the team’s injury report. Center David Andrews (concussion) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) both were sidelined by injuries Wednesday, while running back Damien Harris sat out due to an illness and safety Devin McCourty was listed as “DNP” for non-injury-related reasons.
