ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Democrat says she’s ‘in vehement agreement’ with Cheney on democracy

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ffj4_0iuWe1Jn00
Aaron Schwartz

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Tuesday she is “in vehement agreement” with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on the issue of democracy, despite the two lawmakers’ differing views on policy.

“While we disagree — and I look forward to debating her in the future on issues of policy — on democracy, we are in vehement agreement,” Slotkin told “CNN This Morning.”

Cheney endorsed the Michigan Democrat on Thursday in her tight race against GOP state Sen. Tom Barrett, who has previously questioned the fairness of the 2020 presidential election. Cheney is set to join Slotkin on the campaign trail in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday.

“The last time that [Cheney] was doing media in my media market, she was disagreeing with me vehemently on a point of policy, January of 2020,” Slotkin said Tuesday morning. “But we agree on one really big thing, and that’s that there has to be a democratic system in order for our system to function.”

Cheney’s endorsement of Slotkin represents the first time the longtime Republican has crossed the aisle to back a Democrat.

The vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, Cheney has increasingly split with her party over its unwavering loyalty to former President Trump and willingness to echo his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

After losing her own reelection bid to a Trump-backed Republican challenger, Cheney said in September that she would be willing to cross the aisle to campaign for Democrats. This month, the Wyoming Republican also said she would “absolutely” vote for the Democratic candidates for governor and secretary of state in Arizona in the face of election-denying candidates on the right.

Slotkin, who was first elected in 2018, is running in one of a handful of districts that were carried by both Trump and a Democratic House candidate in 2020.

Comments / 37

John Secreti
2d ago

Cheney has never been a republican. that's exactly why she lost. this happens a lot politicians pretending to be one party but actually working for the other. today that's political suicide. look at Charlie crist. he won't have a job this time next week!

Reply(3)
33
Sean Coorough
1d ago

Liz Cheney is nothing but a traitor to her party and the United States of America. she is no longer in office and shouldn't be doing anything with the government. she needs to shut up and go get her job at McDonald's.

Reply
17
Rick HICKS
1d ago

no one sane person disagrees on democracy, democrats just want THEIR firm of democracy, aka socialism.

Reply(1)
28
Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe Biden’s future?

The time may be coming when the country will have to have a serious conversation about a very uncomfortable topic: President Biden’s mental health. It’s a conversation the left and the media forced on the public during the Trump administration. Claims that President Trump was not mentally fit for the job and needed to be removed from office began in earnest right after his inauguration in 2017.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

746K+
Followers
87K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy