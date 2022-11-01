ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner: 27-year-old identified as victim in St. Denis shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 27-year-old Okwane Thornton. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 suspects charged months after man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Newburg, police have charged two suspects. The two men charged were 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert. Kirk is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Tolbert is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman. Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched Judge Elizabeth Scherer but showed no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Hit-and-run in Okolona leaves bicyclist in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Okolona Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 8:15 p.m. Seventh Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway. They said their initial investigation led them to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man in hospital after being shot near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot just blocks away from Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street in the South Louisville neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, according to police. Police said they received a call of a crash around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A man driving westbound was turning left onto North Mulberry Street...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy