WLKY.com
17-year-old being charged as adult in connection to Clarksville police chief being shot at
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — An arrest has been made in connection with several shots that were fired at the Clarksville Chief of Police's home in September. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP also said he will be charged as an adult. It happened...
WLKY.com
Man who killed Louisville 3-year-old, father receives 2 life sentences without parole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man convicted of killing a Louisville 3-year-old and her father has been sentenced to two life terms in prison without chance for parole. Kevon Lawless was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 23, in which they recommended he serve two life sentences without parole.
WLKY.com
Homicide clearance rate nearing 50% in Louisville with recent arrests; LMPD lieutenant talks factors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three murder arrests just this week are bringing two families closer to justice. "It's a definite victory but it also kind of lends you to thinking about the fact that you have other ones that are still unsolved and that you really want to give those same answers to those people too," LMPD Homicide Unit Lt. Donny Burbrink said.
WLKY.com
Bail set at $1 million each for 2 men charged in deadly Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men arrested Tuesday on charges of murder related to a Newburg shooting were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert and 20-year-old Justin Kirk, both from Newburg, appeared in court on the morning of Nov. 2. They are accused of killing 57-year-old Terry...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 27-year-old identified as victim in St. Denis shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 27-year-old Okwane Thornton. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at...
WLKY.com
2 suspects charged months after man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Newburg, police have charged two suspects. The two men charged were 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert. Kirk is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Tolbert is...
WLKY.com
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman. Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched Judge Elizabeth Scherer but showed no...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to hospital in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, which is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to...
WLKY.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
WLKY.com
Racial justice group in Louisville wants to end cash bail in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A racial justice group in Louisville wants to end cash bail and is backing judicial candidates they believe can help. Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice or L-SURJ were joined at the hall of justice today by state Rep. Attica Scott and Shameka Parish-Wright. They say...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Hit-and-run in Okolona leaves bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Okolona Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 8:15 p.m. Seventh Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway. They said their initial investigation led them to...
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
WLKY.com
45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
WLKY.com
Friends of Louisville hit-and-run victim beg driver to come forward: ‘She didn’t deserve that’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Police Department investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash, the victim’s friends encourage the driver to turn themselves in. Megan Slone, 33, was identified as the woman who was struck Monday night at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and the Watterson Expressway. Police...
WLKY.com
Police: Man in hospital after being shot near Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot just blocks away from Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street in the South Louisville neighborhood.
WLKY.com
Man in hospital after Parkland neighborhood shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Just after 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue. A man was located upon their...
WLKY.com
Mother of 20-year-old found dead days after car crash still searching for answers and accountability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela Haley said Tuesday it's been difficult these several months without her son. "He did so many things in his short little life and everybody knew him as somebody who would help them," Haley said. It is why she says she still struggles with feeling like...
WLKY.com
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, police say
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, according to police. Police said they received a call of a crash around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A man driving westbound was turning left onto North Mulberry Street...
