Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...

18 HOURS AGO