France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
Girl, 4, forced to sail from Tunisia to Sicily on migrant boat without parents
Girl became separated from parents and disembarked on island of Lampedusa after 26 hours at sea
Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK
Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels
The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
The pharaohs worshipped it as a god, the eternal bringer of life. "The Nile is a gift of God given to us for Ethiopians to make use of it," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed insisted in August.
NGO asks France, Spain, Greece for help in migrant stand-off
Migrant rescue group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday it had called on the governments of France, Greece and Spain to help find a port for 234 people rescued while trying to reach Europe, after Italy and Malta failed to answer. - 'Mortal danger' - "This is the first time we've appealed" to France, Greece and Spain for assistance in finding a port for rescued migrants, Beau said, adding that so far no country had responded.
Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine.Scholz and the European Union's top officials joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania for a meeting at which they are expected to sign agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and mutual recognition of academic qualifications. They are also expected to discuss energy issues.Scholz highlighted the need to deliver on the countries' longstanding desire to join the EU, which...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe...
UAE Issues Visa Ban For Citizens Of 20 African Countries
The United Arab Emirates has recently banned citizens of 20 African countries from entering, according to Africa News. In addition, nationals of the Dominican Republic are also included in the ban. What we know:. A notice was issued that read, “This is to inform you that we will not be...
Italian neofascists display banner celebrating Mussolini’s march on Rome
Picture of dictator along with text exalting in his seizure of power 100 years ago reportedly placed by far-right militants
Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's far-right-led government takes a hard line against privately operated maritime rescue ships in Italian waters. The impact of a directive ushered in by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi became clearer overnight. The Humanity 1, carrying 179 rescued passengers, was given access to the Sicilian port, but three other rescue boats run by non-governmental organizations and carrying 900 more people remained at sea. The NGOs reported people sleeping on floors and decks, the spread of fever-inducing infections and scabies, and...
‘Come to Germany and learn’: Albanian PM criticises UK’s immigration stance
Edi Rama tells press conference in Berlin that UK rhetoric sounds like ‘screams from a madhouse’
COP27 climate talks start in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change.
