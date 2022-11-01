ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

wjle.com

DeKalb Emergency Services Association to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals

The DeKalb Emergency Services Association (DESA), with the help of volunteers, will again be preparing and delivering Thanksgiving Meals to DeKalb County residents on Thursday, November 24. This year’s meal will consist of turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and a homemade dessert. If you or a...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’

(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park

(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
GALLATIN, TN

