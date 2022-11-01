Read full article on original website
‘It’s shaken me’: Bishop believes arsonist hit her Lebanon property
It was frightening moments for a family in Lebanon after they say they were hit by an arsonist. The Fite family woke in the early morning hours Sunday to what sounded like a series of explosions to find several of their cars in flames.
The final ‘fall back’? Confusion over daylight saving time
As many prepare to "fall back" this weekend, there's confusion over whether this will be the final year for Daylight Saving Time.
Williamson County woman arrested after gas station clerk killed during Smyrna robbery
More than two months after a Smyrna gas station clerk was gunned down, police announced a second person has been arrested in connection with the case.
DeKalb Emergency Services Association to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
The DeKalb Emergency Services Association (DESA), with the help of volunteers, will again be preparing and delivering Thanksgiving Meals to DeKalb County residents on Thursday, November 24. This year’s meal will consist of turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and a homemade dessert. If you or a...
Mayor, City urge residents to join ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’ campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro reminds residents that there is a significant cost to cleaning up the city’s roadways and waterways from litter and pollution caused by man-made trash. The 2nd Annual “No Trash November” urges citizens to join in the cleanup. “We urge...
Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’
(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Tennessee home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville. Metro police identified David Barnett, 19, and Joshua Frazier, 18, as the suspects. Both were booked into the Metro jail Monday night after the incident in June.
Schedule of 2022 Christmas Parades in Smith County and surrounding areas
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Smith County and the Upper Cumberland area! As we continue into the Christmas season, several area Christmas Parades will be held for you to enjoy. The Carthage Christmas Parade is the first in the lineup, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on...
Dad calls for speed limit change in Rutherford County two years after son’s death on Halloween
As families across Middle Tennessee gear up for Halloween, one Rutherford County father continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old son, who was hit and killed by an SUV two years ago.
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing teen in Wilson County
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing since the weekend.
What is collagen and does it help your skin? Consumer Reports explains this new craze
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Here’s yet another trend to add to your list — collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints, Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits, and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about. Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222...
838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park
(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
Man Arrested for Lighting Wildfire in Warren County now facing More Charges
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises additional charges have been filed against Robert Vincent Halter, the person charged for setting a fire at the Isha Foundation on Harrison Ferry Mountain. Halter is additionally charged with Arson, a Class “C” Felony, and Vandalism of Property, a Class “D” Felony.
Fourth District County Commissioners to Host Public Meeting to Hear From Their Constituents
The two representatives on the County Commission of the 4th district, Greg Matthews and Tony “Cully” Culwell, are hosting a community forum especially for their constituents on Wednesday, November 23 at 6 p.m. in the history room of the DeKalb County Complex. The purpose of the meeting is...
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
DeKalb Prevention Coalition Recognizes Red Ribbon Week Poster Contest Winners
The DeKalb Prevention Coalition has recognized students who participated in a poster contest last week in support of Red Ribbon Week October 23-31. The theme for this year’s Red ribbon week was “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free”. DeKalb West School winners:. *4-8th grade pictured left to right- Third...
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital named to Leapfrog list of top maternity hospitals
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) has been named among the top maternity hospitals in the nation. Only five hospitals in Tennessee were included, with VTHH being the only hospital in Middle Tennessee to receive the distinction. Money, a personal finance website, recently teamed up with the Leapfrog Group to develop the...
