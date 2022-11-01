In the poster for Emily, Frances O’Connor’s ambitious new retelling of the Wuthering Heights author’s life, its star Emma Mackey is pictured wearing a striking blue gown. At first glance, it seems relatively sombre: the pattern not so much floral as lichen-like. Lean in closer, though, and the shapes reveal themselves as something stormier. In her 1883 biography of the middle Brontë sister, A Mary F Robinson wrote of a shopping trip that Emily took to Bradford with her older sister Charlotte and a friend. There she “chose a white stuff patterned with lilac thunder and lightning, to the scarcely concealed horror of her more sober companions. And she looked well in it; a tall, lithe creature, with a grace half-queenly, half-untamed in her sudden, supple movements”.

22 HOURS AGO