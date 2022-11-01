Read full article on original website
This Bride Found A Vintage Azzaro Wedding Dress Identical To A Ball Gown Worn By Sophia Loren In 1979
“I had this sense about it,” says Chloe Kernaghan of the vintage Azzaro gown she wore on her wedding day in New York. The white dress with sheer balloon sleeves first caught her eye as she browsed the Shrimpton Couture website, and when founder Cherie Balch posted a photo of none other than Sophia Loren wearing the black version to a ball in Monaco back in 1979, the bride-to-be knew for certain it was The One.
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On The Silk Slip
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The popstar opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
You Can Now Buy Victoria Beckham’s Mother-Of-The-Groom Slip Dress
Victoria Beckham designed a special lace-trim slip dress to wear to her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, realised in a breathtaking silver fabric that evoked the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Seven months on from the young couple’s grand Palm Beach nuptials, VB took to Instagram to announce that a limited number of the Studio 54-inspired dresses will be put into production, available exclusively at her dedicated e-commerce site and Dover Street flagship.
The Princess Of Wales Shows How To Style Chic Head-To-Toe Camel
The Princess of Wales has a knack for pulling together stylish ensembles that suit a variety of occasions. Her latest autumnal look is as chic as it is practical. For a visit to Scarborough with the Prince of Wales, the 40-year-old royal wore an ideal outfit for a bracing November day. A wool Max & Co coat served as the focal point of the all-camel look, which also included a polo-neck knee-length dress, a woven belt from Boden, sheer stockings, point-toe heels and a favourite DeMellier top-handle bag. In preparation for Remembrance Day on November 11, Kate also pinned a poppy on the lapel of her coat.
Lupita Nyong’o’s Stylist Breaks Down Her Wakanda Forever Tour Looks
Next year will mark 10 years since Micaela Erlanger started working with the inimitable Lupita Nyong’o. The stylist has witnessed first-hand the actor’s journey to Hollywood stardom, carefully orchestrating a wardrobe behind the scenes (or “behind the seams”, as she puts it) to suit every project that Lupita has worked on. “A decade of moments, a decade of friendship, a decade of discovery,” is how Micaela describes it. “We’ve really focused on evolving.”
Supermodel Helena Christensen’s Secrets To Success
Tell me where to find unique furniture. Bella Freud’s Je T’aime Jane. Try Oslo Coffee, The Elk and Via Carota in the West Village. Bornholm, the most magical island. Do you have any tips for styling a fail-safe party look?. I love a silk Notes du Nord dress...
Gigi Hadid Makes A Wild Shoe Statement In Leopard-Print Loafers
From Ugg boots to classic Birks, Gigi Hadid has always championed cosiness when it comes to footwear. On occasions that call for smarter shoes, she’ll reach for one of her (many) loafers, which add polish to any outfit. Pairs from Gucci and Eytys are her go-tos, and she recently welcomed a new style from Reformation into her wardrobe, realised in a zingy leopard print.
Katie Holmes Swaps Khaite’s Double Cashmere For Full-Look Leather
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures – insouciant wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan – have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein.
Yasmin Finney: Inside My Miu Miu Handbag | In The Bag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Yasmin Finney. Heartstopper & Doctor Who actress Yasmin Finney reveals her handbag essentials, as we take a look inside her quilted Miu Miu handbag. The most unexpected item? Yasmin’s Attitude Pride Icon award. “Obviously I don’t carry this around all the time, just in the times where I need a little bit of motivation,” says the British Vogue December 2022 cover star. “It wasn’t just a win for me. It was a win for the whole community in the sense that we are being seen”.
The Princess Of Wales Flies The Flag For Sustainable Fashion In Gabriela Hearst
More than a decade as a working member of the royal family has taught the Princess of Wales how to dress for all occasions – and all weathers. In her role as Patron of the Rugby Football League, Kate travelled from her Windsor home to DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday to take in the England vs Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup 2021 Quarter Final, and she dressed for the inevitable rain in a bold poppy-red coat. A custom Alexander McQueen design, the cheerful piece has become a favourite of the Duchess, who first wore it to the opening of her Hold Still exhibition in 2020.
The Brontë Sisters’ Real-Life Wardrobes Were Surprisingly Fashion-Forward
In the poster for Emily, Frances O’Connor’s ambitious new retelling of the Wuthering Heights author’s life, its star Emma Mackey is pictured wearing a striking blue gown. At first glance, it seems relatively sombre: the pattern not so much floral as lichen-like. Lean in closer, though, and the shapes reveal themselves as something stormier. In her 1883 biography of the middle Brontë sister, A Mary F Robinson wrote of a shopping trip that Emily took to Bradford with her older sister Charlotte and a friend. There she “chose a white stuff patterned with lilac thunder and lightning, to the scarcely concealed horror of her more sober companions. And she looked well in it; a tall, lithe creature, with a grace half-queenly, half-untamed in her sudden, supple movements”.
Selena Gomez Confirms This Is The Autumn Nail Polish Shade Of The Moment
Last night in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stepped out for the premiere of the Apple TV documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The film centres on a dark period of the pop star’s life and the steps she took to step into a new light. Her look served as a visual marker of this bold and buoyant era, punctuated by a chic tangerine manicure that brought to mind the season’s more effulgent hues.
Vogue On The Road: A Tour Of The Champagne Region In The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
French Champagne houses are busy buying up the South Downs of England, which are rapidly turning into fertile sparkling wine growing country. The results will surely be top-notch, but the drink won’t carry Champagne labels, because it doesn’t come from vines crawling up the select group of French villages that make up Champagne land.
Hailey’s New Red-Carpet Style Is All About Minimalism
The spring/summer 2023 runways delivered plenty of palate-cleansing fashion, and Hailey Bieber clearly paid attention. The Rhode founder has shunned maximalism in favour of clean lines, championing simple body-skimming silhouettes that make a quiet statement, of late. Take the long-sleeved black Saint Laurent gown she wore to the WSJ Innovator...
Where To Find The Best Coffee In London
London is awash with great coffee, but that hasn’t always been the case. The city’s caffeine scene can be vaguely understood as pre- and post- the arrival of the flat white in 2005, when Aussie Peter Hall and Kiwis James Gurnsey and Cameron McClure opened their Soho café dedicated to the microfoam-heavy latte proxy (called, of course, Flat White). Since then, things have gone haywire – with every corner of the capital seemingly gifted its own specialty coffee emporia, brewing sustainably sourced and ethical beans from growers around the globe. Here’s our definitive – but ever-growing – list of the best coffee in London.
Sophie Turner Is The Red Carpet’s Quiet Risk Taker
There’s never any danger of a same-dress disaster for Sophie Turner. Sure, she’s a Louis Vuitton ambassador, who picks from the same pool of samples as her peers, but the Game of Thrones star always stays in her own lane. No Nicolas Ghesquière reference is too niche for Turner, who takes on each retro-futuristic trope, from space tourism to time-travelling period dress, with the same level of enthusiasm.
