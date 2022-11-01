DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Duncanville High School basketball coaches have been suspended for rule violations.During a UIL State Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 31, Duncanville boys basketball coach David Peavy was suspended for one year for playing a student who turned out to be an ineligible player. Along with the suspension, the Committee also determined that the boys basketball program forfeits all games the student played, stripping the team of their 2022 6A state championship. Also at the meeting, the Committee voted to suspend Duncanville girls basketball head coach LeJeanna Howard for one year for allegedly violating a recruiting rule. The girls basketball program has been placed on probation for three years and was suspended from participating in this year's post-season playoffs. "Prior to today's hearing, Duncanville ISD had already internally acted to impose a substantial and appropriate disciplinary suspension for Coach Howard," Duncanville ISD released in a statement. "We believe our internal disciplinary measure was both substantial and appropriate. However, we respect the Committee's decision that a longer suspension was appropriate."

