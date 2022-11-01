Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12
TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford
Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10
With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
UIL issues Duncanville girls basketball 1-year postseason ban, 3 years probation
Pantherettes coach LeJeanna Howard suspended for upcoming season: 'I take full responsibility for not double and triple checking'
Local school districts reschedule this week’s football games
Local school districts announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling this week’s varsity football games. Due to stormy weather in the forecast for Friday, Argyle ISD announced that the 9-0 Argyle Eagles will end the regular season against Carrollton Creekview on Thursday, not Friday, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
2 Duncanville HS basketball coaches suspended for rule violations
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Duncanville High School basketball coaches have been suspended for rule violations.During a UIL State Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 31, Duncanville boys basketball coach David Peavy was suspended for one year for playing a student who turned out to be an ineligible player. Along with the suspension, the Committee also determined that the boys basketball program forfeits all games the student played, stripping the team of their 2022 6A state championship. Also at the meeting, the Committee voted to suspend Duncanville girls basketball head coach LeJeanna Howard for one year for allegedly violating a recruiting rule. The girls basketball program has been placed on probation for three years and was suspended from participating in this year's post-season playoffs. "Prior to today's hearing, Duncanville ISD had already internally acted to impose a substantial and appropriate disciplinary suspension for Coach Howard," Duncanville ISD released in a statement. "We believe our internal disciplinary measure was both substantial and appropriate. However, we respect the Committee's decision that a longer suspension was appropriate."
Some North Texas schools moving football games due to severe weather threat on Friday
Forecasters think there’s a strong chance of heavy rain on Friday in North Texas – and many school districts are wondering what to do about Friday night football. Two are already moving games.
Was this your ticket? $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Checking out the end of the week’s severe storm & rain potential in North Texas
It'll be a cozy Wednesday in North Texas before the storm potential ramps up at the end of the week.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney ISD Teacher Dies from Flu-Related Complications
A McKinney ISD teacher died Monday from complications related to the flu virus just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Amanda Kelly taught art at McKinney ISD's Valley Creek Elementary. Kelly was previously recognized during the 2019/2020 school year as the school's Teacher of the Year, according to the district.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
