ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12

TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford

Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10

With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 Duncanville HS basketball coaches suspended for rule violations

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Duncanville High School basketball coaches have been suspended for rule violations.During a UIL State Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 31, Duncanville boys basketball coach David Peavy was suspended for one year for playing a student who turned out to be an ineligible player. Along with the suspension, the Committee also determined that the boys basketball program forfeits all games the student played,  stripping the team of their 2022 6A state championship. Also at the meeting, the Committee voted to suspend Duncanville girls basketball head coach LeJeanna Howard for one year for allegedly violating a recruiting rule. The girls basketball program has been placed on probation for three years and was suspended from participating in this year's post-season playoffs. "Prior to today's hearing, Duncanville ISD had already internally acted to impose a substantial and appropriate disciplinary suspension for Coach Howard," Duncanville ISD released in a statement. "We believe our internal disciplinary measure was both substantial and appropriate. However, we respect the Committee's decision that a longer suspension was appropriate."
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney ISD Teacher Dies from Flu-Related Complications

A McKinney ISD teacher died Monday from complications related to the flu virus just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Amanda Kelly taught art at McKinney ISD's Valley Creek Elementary. Kelly was previously recognized during the 2019/2020 school year as the school's Teacher of the Year, according to the district.
MCKINNEY, TX
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy