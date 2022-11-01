Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9 picks...
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Unleashes on Packers Over Aaron Rodgers Treatment
Following the Packer’s latest loss against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin called out the Green Bay team for lack of support towards Aaron Rodgers. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday (October 31st), Michael Irvin ranted about the Green Bay Packers’...
Week 9 NFL Picks: Seahawks at Cardinals
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Chris Hassel to share their picks for the Seahawks at Cardinals matchup.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFL Week 9 picks: Streaking Commanders upset Vikings; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid; Saints stun Ravens
I did it. I finally did it. That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up. That's right. My best bets were undefeated,...
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Eagles vs. Texans Best Bets for Thursday Night Football (Fly with Philly All Over the Field)
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles head into the opening Week 9 matchup against a hobbled Houston Texans squad that is playing without their best wide receiver. Brandin Cooks will miss the Thursday Night primetime game due to "personal reasons," although ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's because he wanted to be traded at the deadline, and the Texans did not accommodate the request.
UCLA vs. Arizona State Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 10 (Offenses Will Thrive In the Desert)
UCLA bounced back nicely after its loss to Oregon last week, overwhelming Stanford at home and staying in the hunt for a PAC-12 Championship. Now, the Bruins head to Tempe, Arizona to face Arizona State, who has looked more competitive over the last several weeks after firing Herm Edwards earlier this season. The Sun Devils made a change at quarterback last week, going to Trenton Bourguet in a 42-34 win over Colorado.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
How To Watch the Georgia Bulldogs Live Games in 2022
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a great start this season with two blowout performances to kick off this 2022
Miami Heat among those fighting ‘B2B’ monster across first 20 games
The Miami Heat haven’t gotten off to the most ideal start in their 2022-23 NBA season, but they have seemingly begun to try and right the ship. Winning their last two contests, back-to-back games against two teams that beat them recently as well, those wins, sort of, wipe the board clean on those two defeats.
Sean McVay's grandfather and former 49ers GM John McVay dies at 91
Sean McVay’s grandfather and former 49ers general manager John McVay has died at the age of 91. The Rams announced the news of his passing, sharing a message on Twitter recognizing his legacy and impact on the NFL. McVay got his start in the NFL in 1976 as the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons
A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense. The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs
The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
FOX Sports
Freewheeling Falcons are flying surprisingly high
It is Thursday, which means there is no longer any reasonable excuse or acceptable reason for choosing to look back at the most recent National Football League weekend, instead of gazing forward to the next one. The problem with that, however, is that we are talking about the Atlanta Falcons...
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
