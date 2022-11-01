WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thirteen filmmakers from North Carolina have been selected to receive financial support from the Filmed in NC fund. The Filmed in NC fund is supported by the NC Film Office and a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. This year’s initiative supports narrative, documentary, and experimental film projects at all stages of production with a focus on growing support for female and non-binary identifying, African American and Latinx filmmakers.

