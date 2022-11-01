ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chemours air permit modification application under review

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has received an application for a permit modification from Chemours for the Fayetteville Works facility. The Division says they will conduct a comprehensive review of the application. . DEQ says Chemours must meet all of its obligations to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cucalorus announces 13 filmmakers awarded Filmed in NC grant ahead of annual festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thirteen filmmakers from North Carolina have been selected to receive financial support from the Filmed in NC fund. The Filmed in NC fund is supported by the NC Film Office and a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. This year’s initiative supports narrative, documentary, and experimental film projects at all stages of production with a focus on growing support for female and non-binary identifying, African American and Latinx filmmakers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree coming from North Carolina

PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is once again coming from North Carolina. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cucalorus announces 13 NC filmmakers awarded funds from Film in NC

May the Lord Watch, a documentary feature by Shirlette Ammons, that recounts the rise, breakup and reunion of rap group, Little Brother. Quiet as It’s Kept, a documentary feature by Sarah Sloan, follows choreographer Kevin Lee-Y Green as he produces a dance performance in his rural hometown, capturing his experiences with Blackess, sexual trauma and southern culture.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion; several big winners in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing to win the $1 billion jackpot, but several North Carolinians took home big prizes. Three lucky $3 Power Play tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy