WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Department of Commerce awards $450,000 to Cape Fear Workforce Development Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce has awarded 20 special grants to 11 local workforce development boards across the state, totaling $8.45 million. Boards will use the grants to help jobseekers and small businesses with training and other services in response to a tight labor...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chemours air permit modification application under review
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has received an application for a permit modification from Chemours for the Fayetteville Works facility. The Division says they will conduct a comprehensive review of the application. . DEQ says Chemours must meet all of its obligations to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEQ awards $6.8 million for NC electric vehicle charging infrastructure network
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is distributing more than $6.8 million to fund the installation or expansion of electric vehicle charging stations at 64 sites across the state. Selected projects will enhance and extend the current zero-emission vehicle infrastructure network from the mountains to the coast, reducing range...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cucalorus announces 13 filmmakers awarded Filmed in NC grant ahead of annual festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thirteen filmmakers from North Carolina have been selected to receive financial support from the Filmed in NC fund. The Filmed in NC fund is supported by the NC Film Office and a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. This year’s initiative supports narrative, documentary, and experimental film projects at all stages of production with a focus on growing support for female and non-binary identifying, African American and Latinx filmmakers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree coming from North Carolina
PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is once again coming from North Carolina. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion; NC resident wins $1 million
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers to take home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but a North Carolina resident came close. Lottery officials say a lucky ticket sold in Iredell County won $1 million. With no winning jackpot tickets, the drawing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office collecting items for Florida Hurricane Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is paying it forward by collecting items for those still struggling in Florida following Hurricane Ian. During Hurricane Florence, the Sheriff’s Office says they had 44 Deputies who were victims of flooding and damage to their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cucalorus announces 13 NC filmmakers awarded funds from Film in NC
May the Lord Watch, a documentary feature by Shirlette Ammons, that recounts the rise, breakup and reunion of rap group, Little Brother. Quiet as It’s Kept, a documentary feature by Sarah Sloan, follows choreographer Kevin Lee-Y Green as he produces a dance performance in his rural hometown, capturing his experiences with Blackess, sexual trauma and southern culture.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion; several big winners in NC
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing to win the $1 billion jackpot, but several North Carolinians took home big prizes. Three lucky $3 Power Play tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The...
