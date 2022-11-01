ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Associated Press

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
IOWA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Hit Powerball Jackpot?

No big winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. We can keep dreaming for a little while longer. Another night with no winner in the Powerball drawing and this means the big jackpot continues climbing. It is now worth $700 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum cash payout will be $335 million.
LOUISIANA STATE

