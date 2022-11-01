Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke
As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Gizmodo
Activate Your Trap Card in This Magic The Gathering: The Brothers' War Preview
A new Magic: The Gathering set is on the way, and that of course means more cards to fling at your opponent’s deck—and io9 has a look at a particularly sneaky card coming to The Brothers’ War. The Brothers’ War is—and you might want to sit down...
Gizmodo
Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was the Perfect Time to Introduce Ironheart
Not only does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bring back dozens of characters from the first film, and not only does it introduce an entire new world thanks to Namor and the Talocan, the film also introduces the star of one of Marvel’s next Disney+ shows: Ironheart. Dominique Thorne plays...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place
It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
Gizmodo
Disenchanted Grants Quite a Powerful Midlife Fairytale Crisis Wish
The sequel to Disney’s live-action fairytale Enchanted arrives perfectly timed for festive family gatherings during the holidays. The Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey-led Disenchanted looks to be not only a new chapter of the real world happily ever after, but another fun takedown of classic fairytale tropes. Watch the new trailer below!
Gizmodo
The Winchesters Star Meg Donnelly's First Comic Con
The star of the Supernatural prequel talks about her first convention experience. The Winchesters airs Tuesdays on The CW 8pm EST.
Gizmodo
You'll Love Tatiana Maslany Even More After Seeing What She Had to Put Up With on the She-Hulk Set
Even those who don’t work in Hollywood understand the challenges of being in a visual effects-heavy movie or series, like reacting to characters or scenery that aren’t actually seen on set. But Marvel Entertainment recently shared a behind the scenes look at the making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and what Tatiana Maslany had to go through to bring the character to life.
Gizmodo
Randall Park | First Fandoms
Blockbuster actor Randall Park tells io9 about his love of comic books. Blockbuster streams on Netflix starting November 3rd.
Gizmodo
Randall Park's Favorite Superheroes
Blockbuster actor Randall Park tells io9 about his favorite superheroes. Blockbuster streams on Netflix starting November 3rd.
Gizmodo
November Is Here, and With It 62 Sparkling New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books
We’ve got a huge crop of new books for November, whether you’re looking for space adventures, haunted forests, troublemaking royals, alien invaders, or post-apocalyptic tales of survival—plus new works from big-name authors like Chuck Wendig, N.K. Jemison, Brandon Sanderson, and more. Read on!. The Best American Science...
Gizmodo
25 Years Ago Today, Deep Space Nine's Dominion War Changed Star Trek Forever
Deep Space Nine revolutionized so much of what could be possible in the world of Star Trek, but it will always be remembered for one of its most transgressive plot threads: the devastating outbreak of the Dominion War, a conflict that, 25 years ago, challenged everything the franchise’s idealistic vision of utopia could stand for.
Gizmodo
The Nightmare Before Christmas
If you have one, go grab your copy of The Nightmare Before Christmas. No, it’s okay, we’ll wait. *Whistles a tune.* Back? Okay, look at the cover and tell us who directed the film. More than likely it says Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, right? Surely, Burton—the man behind Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and more—crafted this stop-motion Disney masterpiece.
Gizmodo
The Witch From Mercury Is Playing a Fascinating Game With Gundam's Past
The Witch From Mercury, the latest series in the Gundam franchise, carves its own path in the series in many ways, the least of which involves the introduction of yet another alternate timeline to the already-multiversal-level series. But that doesn’t mean that the series isn’t making its own fascinating connections to some of Gundam’s earliest and most potent ideas.
Gizmodo
The Russo Brothers Tease Their Horrible-Sounding View For the Live-Action Hercules
Hocus Pocus 2 has opened up the chance for even more witchery in the works at Disney. Tuca & Bertie is no more, again. Ryan Reynolds puts his own spin on A Christmas Carol in Spirited. Plus, what’s coming on Reginald the Vampire, Chucky, and more. To me, my spoilers!
Gizmodo
The Gaming Shelf Is Not a Demon... Yet
October might be over, but spooky season lasts until Thanksgiving in my house. While people are returning from Big Bad Con and getting over their candy-induced sugar highs, I’ve been collecting TTRPGs like dice sets, and I’m thrilled to share some excellent picks from across the indie-verse. Featured...
Gizmodo
Sorry Creepers: TikTok Will Tell Creators When You Save Their Video
TikTok feels like a social media giant that is only getting bigger and bigger. With so many people on the app, bad agents could nefariously lurk on the platform with ease, but not for long—TikTok will now notify users when you save one of their videos. The days of...
Gizmodo
Surprise! Or Not: Netflix's Sandman Is Getting a Season 2 [Updated]
It’s probably not a surprise given the first season was so well-received by both critics and viewers, but Netflix will be bringing back Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman for more episodes. Deadline got the scoop on the news, noting that “the streamer is bringing back the comic book adaptation...
Gizmodo
On Andor, There's No Escaping the Growing Wrath of the Empire
There’s really nowhere to run for most of our heroes in “Nobody’s Listening!”This episode of Andor, directed by Toby Haynes and written by Beau Willimon, oozes the shameless evil of the Empire as its loyalists find more unconventional ways to shake out anyone who stands in their way. The facade is almost completely stripped away as their true ugliness across the Star Wars galaxy is exposed.
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water
The first trailer for James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water was about feeling. It was Cameron reminding the audience what the world of Pandora looks and sounds like. With its second trailer, audiences finally get a taste of the story he’s been gearing up to tell for almost 15 years.
