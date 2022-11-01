Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Hunters asked to donate deer to feed hungry Hoosiers
— Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is asking hunters throughout the state to help feed Hoosiers in need this deer season. Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with various community members and organizations to get nutritious meat into hunger-relief agencies and into the hands of residents in need. Farmers,...
WRBI Radio
DNR offers free admission to veterans, active-duty military on Nov. 11
— All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day (Friday, November 11). This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.
