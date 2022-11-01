Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one...
coloradopolitics.com
Swift action needed in Colorado's water stewardship: Panel
Water experts agree: Without swift, collaborative and regionalized action, the cost of a failure to address water loss in our state will be "stunning." A discussion hosted by The Common Sense Institute Wednesday centered on the future of water usage in Colorado and featured key findings in a new report.
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
The Surprising #1 Reason For Serious Vehicle Crashes In Colorado
Based on three years of crash data, we now know the number one cause of motor vehicle accidents in Colorado. Think about your own driving for a moment. What kind of driver are you? Do you tend to hug the center line? Do you go to the other extreme and drive on the very outside edge of the lane? According to the Colorado State Patrol, both scenarios present unsafe driving situations for Colorado motorists.
Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
1310kfka.com
Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont
A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
KKTV
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
Colorado State Patrol asks for public assistance locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run
One man was injured after a hit-and-run in north Fort Collins Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 35-year-old Loveland man was walking near Shore Road on the paved shoulder of Highway 1, authorities said. Just before 6:30 a.m., the unknown vehicle veered off the right side of the road and entered the shoulder where it struck the man, according to CSP. The man sustained serious injuries and...
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl, 12, who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews...
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
DUI case dismissed after Fort Collins officer muted bodycam for 30 minutes
Fort Collins Police Services originally told FOX31 its internal affairs investigation into an officer's history of questionable DUI arrests would be done by early October, but it wasn't.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers
Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122
It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
coloradopolitics.com
A quarter of Colorado voters return ballots
Colorado’s early voter turnout has reached 25.8% five days away from Election Day, according to Thursday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 981,210 Colorado voters have returned ballots out of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the second consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: Fractious city lawmakers endanger Aurora’s successes
If you live, work or run a business in Aurora, you can attest that compared to most municipalities here, and across the country, the city is well run, and for the most part, life and business here are good. That’s not by accident. For decades, the metro area often...
Friend of murdered Boulder County carjacking victim: "This auto theft has to stop"
Taylor Smith Maxwell and Paige Rice Norton were on their way home from a mother-daughter day in Wyoming late Saturday when they decided to drive to a friend’s house and surprise her. But when they got to Boulder County at the intersection of Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road, there was a car coming towards them with sparks lighting up the dark.
