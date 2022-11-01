ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WFMJ.com

Tickets for event supporting Rescue Mission on sale now

Tickets for the Youngstown State Department of Art Ceramics Program's Empty Bowls YSU event go on sale today. Money from every ticket bought for the event goes directly to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. At the event, guests will receive a bowl of soup with artisan bread by...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

City of Sharon to celebrate Small Business Saturday September 26

The City of Sharon announced on Thursday their annual Small Business Celebration taking place Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Sharon roundabout. The event will kick off with a mascot ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m. From there, folks can enjoy specials at local stores throughout the day, a pop-up artisan market and strolling characters.
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Nonprofit looking for Christmas gifts for struggling families

As we begin to look past Halloween, the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas is now just around the corner. With inflation on the rise and more families looking for some help this holiday season, one Mahoning Valley nonprofit is asking the public to brighten hundreds of children's Christmas morning. "It's...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Boscov's in Eastwood Mall kicks off weeklong one-year anniversary celebration

Boscov's in the Eastwood Mall is celebrating one year in business with a weeklong event with plenty of events, activities and prizes. The celebration kicks off Thursday, November 3 and will last until Wednesday, November 9 and will include doorbuster prizes, over $10,000 in register-to-win prizes and plenty of other activities.
NILES, OH
wtuz.com

Annual Tree Festival Back at Warther’s

Mary Alice Reporting – Tickets are on sale for a preview night of the 29th Christmas Tree Festival presented by the Union Hospital Auxiliary. A popular event is back to kick off the holiday season and it represents a fundraiser for a local hospital. Displays of decorated Christmas trees,...
DOVER, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success

Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen

An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman who left dog to die faces January sentencing

A Youngstown woman is scheduled for sentencing early next year after pleading guilty to animal cruelty. Rayne Lynn Dunmire, 24, entered the plea on Wednesday in the courtroom of Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum who scheduled a January 4th sentencing date. A charge of abandoning animals was dismissed.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Mother searching for missing daughter in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother says she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in more than three weeks."I feel like I can't protect my child, and it's the worst feeling in the world," said Ronda Duke. "I just want her home. I just want to know she's safe."It's been nearly a month since Duke has seen or talked to her 24-year-old daughter, Ri'Kiah Griffie."I'm calling her phone and not getting no response," Duke said. "And a few days after that, it started going straight to voicemail. That's when I really started to get worried."On Oct. 7, Duke says...
ALIQUIPPA, PA

