Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Tickets for event supporting Rescue Mission on sale now
Tickets for the Youngstown State Department of Art Ceramics Program's Empty Bowls YSU event go on sale today. Money from every ticket bought for the event goes directly to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. At the event, guests will receive a bowl of soup with artisan bread by...
WFMJ.com
City of Sharon to celebrate Small Business Saturday September 26
The City of Sharon announced on Thursday their annual Small Business Celebration taking place Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Sharon roundabout. The event will kick off with a mascot ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m. From there, folks can enjoy specials at local stores throughout the day, a pop-up artisan market and strolling characters.
WFMJ.com
Nonprofit looking for Christmas gifts for struggling families
As we begin to look past Halloween, the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas is now just around the corner. With inflation on the rise and more families looking for some help this holiday season, one Mahoning Valley nonprofit is asking the public to brighten hundreds of children's Christmas morning. "It's...
WFMJ.com
Boscov's in Eastwood Mall kicks off weeklong one-year anniversary celebration
Boscov's in the Eastwood Mall is celebrating one year in business with a weeklong event with plenty of events, activities and prizes. The celebration kicks off Thursday, November 3 and will last until Wednesday, November 9 and will include doorbuster prizes, over $10,000 in register-to-win prizes and plenty of other activities.
wtuz.com
Annual Tree Festival Back at Warther’s
Mary Alice Reporting – Tickets are on sale for a preview night of the 29th Christmas Tree Festival presented by the Union Hospital Auxiliary. A popular event is back to kick off the holiday season and it represents a fundraiser for a local hospital. Displays of decorated Christmas trees,...
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street.
Local man’s classic car gets fresh coat of paint with help from auto club
A local car club refurbished a North Lima man's car, all from the goodness of their own hearts.
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
WFMJ.com
Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen
An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Garage destroyed in Niles fire
Crews were called to West 3rd Street and Sherman Avenue around 8 a.m.
Local woman charged with scamming 78-year-old woman out of nearly $15K turns herself in
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Court documents allege Connie Brucker made multiple pages worth of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals — including more than $4400 from PNC Bank ATMs. Brucker turned herself into authorities this morning and was arraigned before a Saxonburg, Butler County magistrate. She wouldn’t answer our...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman who left dog to die faces January sentencing
A Youngstown woman is scheduled for sentencing early next year after pleading guilty to animal cruelty. Rayne Lynn Dunmire, 24, entered the plea on Wednesday in the courtroom of Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum who scheduled a January 4th sentencing date. A charge of abandoning animals was dismissed.
Mother searching for missing daughter in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother says she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in more than three weeks."I feel like I can't protect my child, and it's the worst feeling in the world," said Ronda Duke. "I just want her home. I just want to know she's safe."It's been nearly a month since Duke has seen or talked to her 24-year-old daughter, Ri'Kiah Griffie."I'm calling her phone and not getting no response," Duke said. "And a few days after that, it started going straight to voicemail. That's when I really started to get worried."On Oct. 7, Duke says...
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
Police, EMS respond to Allegheny County hotel incident
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Channel 11 is at the scene. We observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot. Officials confirmed police and EMS activity but would not provide...
Comments / 0