Terry Maynard
2d ago
sad ppl can't talk things out or just fist fight I don't understand how someone can take anothers life nd not feel the pain forever every single day hurting from the inside out eating u alive its insane how far ppl have fallen from just being a caring kind person y I say animals r way better then humans
WFMJ.com
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
Police: Officer shoots armed man during confrontation outside south Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police fired shots at a suspect, critically injuring him following a confrontation behind a restaurant Thursday morning. Just before 5:15 a.m., Deputy Chief Smith Weir said officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at Tee Jaye’s Country Place near Parsons...
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
WSYX ABC6
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
Police: 2 injured in north Columbus crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash on the city's north side Thursday morning involving what is believed to be a stolen truck, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont and Maize roads shortly after 2 a.m. on...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
BET
Cop Accused In Andre Hill Slaying Must Wait To Stand Trial
A Franklin County, Ohio judge is again postponing the trial of Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer charged in the fatal 2020 shooting of Andre Hill. According to the Columbus Dispatch, on Tuesday (November 1), Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted the defense’s request to reschedule from next week to an undetermined date – likely next year.
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business. According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it. The jar was taken from […]
cwcolumbus.com
Owners of crashed Kia ask why a 12-year-old is out stealing and driving cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a stolen and crashed Kia Soul said kids not only ripped off his car but his livelihood. Dustin Corbitt and his girlfriend Shelby Sinex had their Kia stolen from their apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday. The couple said it was locked and the keys were inside their home.
Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles...
WHIZ
Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery
The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery. Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
