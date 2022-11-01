ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

Terry Maynard
2d ago

sad ppl can't talk things out or just fist fight I don't understand how someone can take anothers life nd not feel the pain forever every single day hurting from the inside out eating u alive its insane how far ppl have fallen from just being a caring kind person y I say animals r way better then humans

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
BET

Cop Accused In Andre Hill Slaying Must Wait To Stand Trial

A Franklin County, Ohio judge is again postponing the trial of Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer charged in the fatal 2020 shooting of Andre Hill. According to the Columbus Dispatch, on Tuesday (November 1), Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted the defense’s request to reschedule from next week to an undetermined date – likely next year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business. According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it. The jar was taken from […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WHIZ

Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery

The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery. Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.
NEWARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy