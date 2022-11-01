Read full article on original website
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent ATV Theft
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime between October 12th and 27th, unknown person(s) forced entry into a shed located in the 2100 block of Heitz Road near Literberry. A...
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop
An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
Suspect Arrested In 3rd Base Sports Bar Shooting
A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield bar that sent one man to the hospital. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Antwan Davis Monday afternoon. Authorities say Davis fired several shots toward the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue after he was removed from the premises early last Thursday. One of the bullets struck another man who was also outside the bar. He was treated for minor wounds and released.
Protest over police chief arrest taking place in Louisiana, Mo.
Locals in Louisiana, Missouri plan to protest Wednesday, November 2, outside their city hall.
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in McDonogh County meth sting
Macomb, Ill.- The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the Macomb Police Department have announced that seven people have been sentenced to Federal Prison as part of Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. According to a News Release, seven people were sentenced Friday, October 28th in the...
Pittsfield Police Warn of Fake Money, Cashier’s Checks, and Forged Checks with Online Sales
The Pittsfield Police Department is warning the public about several recent fraud incidents in the area when it comes to selling things online. The Pittsfield Police say that the main target appears to be people buying/selling vehicles or high-dollar items online. The sellers are being duped with forged checks and fake cashier’s checks. Pittsfield Police ask if you choose to sell your vehicle or do any business online, verify all funds before completing the transaction.
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
