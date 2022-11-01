Read full article on original website
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
WebMD
Adults With Chronic Acid Reflux Rarely Get Recommended Test
Oct. 27, 2022 -- Adults who have chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and their primary care doctors may not know they need to be screened for a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, a precursor to cancer of the esophagus. People with GERD are at risk for Barrett’s and cancer of...
dallasexpress.com
Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms
After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
4 dangerous side effects of taking too much vitamin B6 and how to tell if you're overdoing it
Vitamin B6 is important for your health, but too much can cause nerve damage and photosensitivity. Symptoms of nerve damage include numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, and reduced skin sensitivity. If you supplement, you can avoid side effects by taking no more than 100 mg of vitamin B6 each day. Vitamin...
Healthline
How Chronic Pain in Your 40s Can Lead to Illness, Disease in 50s and 60s
Researchers say study participants who had chronic pain in their 40s were more likely to experience pain later in life as well as poor health and mental health issues. Experts say chronic pain can be the result of a painful condition, so both should be treated. They note that mental...
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Even a mild case of COVID can put you at higher risk for blood clots and death, according to a new study
A nurse checks for possible thrombus in the ICU of the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, Nov. 23, 2021, in Madrid. Loss of taste and smell. Fatigue. Brain fog. Ailments that can linger long after COVID have been well documented, and the list appears to be lengthening. Now scientists are adding...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
Medical News Today
Cerebellar stroke: What to know
A cerebellar stroke is a rare type of stroke. It affects the cerebellum, an area of the brain responsible for coordinating movement and balance. Ischemic or hemorrhagic events can cause a cerebellar stroke. A stroke happens when blood flow to a brain area is cut off due to a blockage...
MedicalXpress
'A silent killer': COVID-19 shown to trigger inflammation in the brain
Research led by The University of Queensland has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease. The discovery identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who've had COVID-19, but also a possible treatment. The UQ team was led by Professor Trent Woodruff...
Medical News Today
What is the connection between migraine and depression?
People with migraine have an increased risk of depression. In addition, depression can also increase the risk of migraine. Although there is no clear explanation for the link between migraine and depression, they may share similar causes. Genetic factors, changes in the brain, and alterations of chemicals in the body...
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
activebeat.com
Why Has My Cold Dragged on So Long? And How Do I Know When It’s Morphed Into Something More Serious?
Common colds are caused by viruses. There are no effective cures, and antibiotics do not work on viruses, so treatment is targeted at managing the symptoms until your immune system has cleared the cold. So why might someone go to a doctor at all for a cold?. Well, occasionally a...
activebeat.com
Why Teeth Are Sensitive After Cleanings and What to Do About It
Many people experience sensitivity after a dental cleaning and it’s often caused by poking and prodding of scaling tools. Gum disease and gingivitis can also increase your risk of pain and sensitivity after a dental cleaning. The good news is the discomfort should be short-term and go away within...
activebeat.com
Health Benefits and Side Effects of Drinking Espresso
Espresso is a highly concentrated coffee with high levels of caffeine. It’s the perfect option for people who needs a quick boost of energy. Many of the benefits and side effects of espresso come from its high caffeine content. Some of the most notable benefits are treating headaches, improving...
psychologytoday.com
The Interrelationship Between Depression and Parkinson's Disease
The facial expression of Parkinson's disease may be mistaken for that commonly seen in depression. Late-onset depression is a risk factor for Parkinson's disease. About half of all patients with Parkinson's disease have at least one episode of depression in the course of their illness. Depression in Parkinson's disease responds...
