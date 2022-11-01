YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have had numerous athletes over the years from their football program go on and play at the collegiate level, guys from last year’s senior class like DeMarcus McElroy (Marshall) and Dean Boyd (Harvard) are just a few on that long list. Last week senior lineman Brian Frasco added his name to the pool with the illustrious bunch when he committed to Saint Francis (PA). Frasco has been a four-year starter for the Irish and hopes that his outstanding high school career can extend for a few more weeks. Not only is Frasco going to a Division 1 program, but he’s going to a pretty good one, as with last week’s victory the Red Flash became the first team this year in the FCS to clinch an automatic berth in this year’s playoffs.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO