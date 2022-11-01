Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
DOWNEY IS HEADING UP
COLUMBIANA OH- Defense is so important in volleyball, and sometimes so overlooked. If the ball isn’t passed in a good spot it will throw off the whole rhythm of the offense. Setters and hitters owe everything to their back row defenders. The leader of the back row is the libero. Crestview is one of the best teams in the area, and that stems from having a high level libero in Emily Downey.
ysnlive.com
PREGIBON’S HAT TRICK ADVANCES MOONEY
BOARDMAN OH- Cardinal Mooney didn’t miss a beat on Wednesday night in their regional semifinal matchup. After dropping out of the tournament earlier than expected last season, the Cardinals have been hungry to prove what they can do this season. Their opponent Wickliffe couldn’t keep up in a 4-0 Mooney victory.
ysnlive.com
NOTHING AMATO WITH THE TIGERS
WELLSVILLE OH- The Tigers of Wellsville are one of the most successful volleyball teams you’ll find in our area. The Tigers are now owners of three straight district championships. They have a huge mix of great defense, rhythm in their setting, and powerful hitters who can put calls away at a moment’s notice. One of Wellsville’s biggest threats at the net is senior Alana Amato.
Canfield stuns West Branch in regional thriller
Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night.
ysnlive.com
FANTASTIC FRASCO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have had numerous athletes over the years from their football program go on and play at the collegiate level, guys from last year’s senior class like DeMarcus McElroy (Marshall) and Dean Boyd (Harvard) are just a few on that long list. Last week senior lineman Brian Frasco added his name to the pool with the illustrious bunch when he committed to Saint Francis (PA). Frasco has been a four-year starter for the Irish and hopes that his outstanding high school career can extend for a few more weeks. Not only is Frasco going to a Division 1 program, but he’s going to a pretty good one, as with last week’s victory the Red Flash became the first team this year in the FCS to clinch an automatic berth in this year’s playoffs.
ysnlive.com
BALL HAWK BROC
CANFIELD, OH- Canfield senior quarterback and safety Broc Lowry sat down for the second time to talk about his senior season. Lowry has led the Cardinals as the quarterback ever since his sophomore season. He has led his squad to a regional semifinal and regional final in the last two seasons. Lowry is a dual threat qb and has the ability to beat you through the air and on the ground. This season, Lowry has passed for 1,258 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also has 869 rushing yards this season, adding 13 more touchdowns on the ground.
ysnlive.com
BE WARY OF PERRY
AUSTINTOWN, OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used an explosive offense to help catapult them. into Week 12 of the high school football season. Dom Perry has been one of the many targets in this. Falcons receiving core, as the 6’2 junior has posted 10 receptions for 334 yards and...
ysnlive.com
DONAVAN RINGS A BELL
AUSTINTOWN, OH- It takes a lot of skill to be able to excel both offensively and defensively for a very. talented football team, and Austintown Fitch’s Donavan Bell Sullivan does just that. The 6’2 junior plays. at the Tight End position for the offense, which he has helped...
Kennedy Catholic High School girls’ basketball preview
Kennedy Catholic returns eleven contributors from last year's state runner up team.
ysnlive.com
MARVELOUS MANNING
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish have marched into Week 12 of the high school football season with a combination of skill and experience, and senior wideout Marc Manning possesses both qualities. Manning had a huge breakthrough moment offensively in last week’s 43-12 victory over Hawken in Round 1, when he caught a screen pass from Ursuline QB Jack Ericson and took it 66 yards to the house, which gave the Irish a huge momentum boost. Marc has also played a big role defensively for Ursuline this season, as he has intercepted two passes so far this year.
Columbiana, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Beaver Local High School basketball team will have a game with Columbiana High School on November 02, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ysnlive.com
AUSTINTOWN FITCH COACH’S CORNER: WEEK 12 WITH T.J. PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH- It is an old cliché that defense wins championships, and the Austintown Fitch. Falcons have a plethora of weapons that can help them do just that. Davion Pritchard has been one of. the key secondary pieces that has helped Austintown Fitch make it to Week 2 of...
ysnlive.com
MORRIS WINS SEMIFINAL ROUND IN BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY POLLS
SALINEVILLE, OH- Southern Local running back and linebacker Wyatt Morris takes the semifinal round in the football Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley competition. Morris advances to the championship round in next weeks competition. Morris has guided the Indians to a 10-1 season thus far, after beating South Central 65-21 in the first round of the playoffs. Morris has had some breakout games in his senior campaign, including 158 yards on 16 attempts against United in week ten, while also rushing for 147 yards on 10 attempts with two scores against Wellsville in week six.
ysnlive.com
ROBINSON IS READY
AUSTINTOWN, OH- It is an old cliché that defense wins championships, and the Austintown Fitch. Falcons have a plethora of weapons that can help them do just that. Brian Robinson, one of the most. highly touted players in the state of Ohio in his class, helps control a Fitch...
ysnlive.com
2022 ALL-YSN FOOTBALL TEAM RELEASED
EAST PALESTINE, OH – Your Sports Network is honoring over 160 local football players by being named to the 2022 All-YSN Football Team this season. The honor was voted on amongst the announcers, writers, and staff at YSN. Each affiliated school was granted representation based on its record at the end of the regular season.
ysnlive.com
POLAND ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE STATE BRACKET
RAVENNA OH- It was the third matchup of the season between Poland and Lakeview on Tuesday night. The previous two meaning carried the fate of the league, but even more was at stake this time around. The winner of this game would be one step closer to the coveted state championship trophy. Poland who had beaten Lakeview by a combined 18-0 in the last 4 meetings continued their dominance of their conference rival with a 4-0 victory.
‘I’m like a relic here’: Penguins star returns for 6th season at Youngstown State
Watch the video to hear from Garrett Covington and head coach Jerrod Calhoun.
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS VS. WEST BRANCH PREVIEW
It’s going to be a big-time barn burner this Friday Night at Clinton Heacock Stadium in Beloit when Division IV Region 13 #1 Seed West Branch Warriors plays host to that region’s #8 Seed Struthers Wildcats in Ohio High School Athletics Association Football Division IV Region 13 Quarterfinals. The winner of Struthers-West Branch will move on to Division IV Region 13 Semifinals against the winner of the game between Akron Buchtel and Canal Fulton Northwest on Saturday, November 12.
Fitch record-breaker makes college choice official
Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.
Does it matter where you buy a lottery ticket?
Wednesday night is the fifth time the jackpot has risen above $1 billion for either Powerball or Mega Millions, and that brought out the people who hope to hold the golden ticket.
Comments / 0