Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Texas Book Festival brings authors and readers together this weekend
The annual Texas Book Festival takes place around Downtown Austin including the Texas Capitol grounds. The festival started in 1996 with the goal of inspiring Texans of all ages to love reading.
fox7austin.com
Austin Studio Tour kicks off this weekend featuring more than 500 artists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Studio Tour is a three-weekend celebration of art and creatives in our community, and it all starts this Saturday. The goal is to introduce the public to new and current ways of experiencing art and the creative practices of artists around our city. The event...
fox7austin.com
'Godfather of Blues' W.C. Clark and Antone's owner talk about iconic Austin spot
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum celebrated National Sandwich Day with Antone's Famous Po' Boys but did you know the sub is connected to the famous Austin nightclub? Antone's has been serving up blues in Austin since the 70's.
fox7austin.com
Antone's celebrates 60 years of sandwiches
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Sandwich Day and we're celebrating with a sub that's been enjoyed by Texas for 60 years: Antone's Famous Po' Boys. Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy was founded in 1962 as "Antone’s Import Company" by Jalal Antone. Jalal was the son of Lebanese immigrants...
fox7austin.com
Good Day Austin team creates sugar skulls in honor of Día de los Muertos
Austin's Día de los Muertos celebration is Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center. Ahead of the celebration, the Good Day Austin team gets crafty as they talk about the holiday's traditions.
fox7austin.com
'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.
fox7austin.com
We're celebrating National Sandwich Day with Antone's
Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys was founded in 1962. Learn more about the connection between the subs and the Austin night club.
fox7austin.com
Austin Kidney Walk back in person November 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Kidney Walk is back this Sunday and in person for the first time in more than two years. The walk was virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back in person Sunday, Nov. 6. Participants have two ways to join in: in person or walk your way on your own time.
fox7austin.com
Austin music school closes temporarily after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
fox7austin.com
Conservative PAC raises thousands in race for Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees
Although non-partisan positions, school board races seem to have become a battleground. These volunteer positions are drawing a lot of attention in Round Rock.
fox7austin.com
What should you do if you are being kidnapped?
Austin police are investigating two concerning incidents this weekend in which women were forced into cars against their will. Thankfully, the victims in both cases were able to get to safety.
fox7austin.com
Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
fox7austin.com
Helping kids cope with Daylight Saving Time
When we "fall back" we gain an hour of sleep which sounds great, but it also throws off our body's natural sleep-wake cycle, which can be tough on kids. Austin Family magazine says you can start now to help them cope when the time changes this weekend.
fox7austin.com
PGA Tour professional golfers featured at Tito's Shorties Classic
AUSTIN, Texas - You can catch four professional golfers going head-to-head on Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Tito's Shorties Classic. Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Beau Hossler, and Keith Mitchell will compete at Butler Pitch and Putt for the foundation or charitable organization of their choice. The event...
fox7austin.com
Austin's next mayor faces numerous issues
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin voters will pick a new mayor this November. There are six candidates on the ballot and the winner will have numerous issues on their plate when they take office. Katie Naranjo, Chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, Chair of the Travis County...
fox7austin.com
Powerball Jackpot reaches $1.2 billion, second-largest prize in history
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot topped $1 billion, the second-highest in the game’s history. "$10, hopefully that’s the one," said Scott Palmer of Cedar Park. "I just feel lucky," said Matt Gonzalez of Cedar Park. $1.2 billion was up for grabs in Wednesday night’s...
fox7austin.com
Warm weather today; storms headed this way tomorrow
AUSTIN, Texas - Spring is in the air in November. In advance of the massive Pacific Low it will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid and very breezy today and tonight. Highs will be back in the 80s for the first time in a week. Wind gusts reaching 15 to 25...
Comments / 0