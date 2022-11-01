Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue, who are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there’s “credible information” of Lambert’s involvement in a killing. Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue haven’t returned WhatsApp messages seeking comment.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian colonel general latest military commander to be replaced in Ukraine, says UK
Ministry of Defence says dismissals are in part ‘likely an attempt to insulate and deflect blame from Russian senior leadership’ over poor performance on battlefield
KEYT
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
KEYT
House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump’s motorcade on day of attack
The House January 6 select committee is getting a window into former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, interviewing on Friday the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car on January 6 and scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump’s presidential vehicle as soon as next week, multiple sources tell CNN.
KEYT
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
South Korea scrambled about 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country’s military said, in a further escalation of regional tensions. In a statement, the South Korean military said it spotted about 180 North Korean military aircraft between...
KEYT
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
KEYT
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc has urged Greek officials to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee rapporteur said Friday that while no definite proof emerged on who installed and used Predator spyware on the victims’ phones, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.” The scandal, which shook Greece’s center-right government this year, centered on the secret service’s tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had not known about the surveillance, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong.
KEYT
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blames establishment figures for plot to kill him
Tensions escalated in Pakistan on Friday as former Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed establishment figures for a plot to kill him — a claim strenuously denied by governing and security officials. A day after after he survived a shooting at a political rally outside the town of Gujranwala, Punjab...
KEYT
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was ‘unconstitutional,’ paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a “bloody revolution” to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday. Rhodes is...
KEYT
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
KEYT
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela says the United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises. Former world leaders in the group known as The Elders told AP executives that the U.N.’s most powerful organ, the Security Council, needs to address the paralyzing impact of its vetoes, and the secretary-general of the 193-member world organization needs to speak out on violations of international law. Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, The Elders’ deputy chairman, said he told Security Council ambassadors “we are living in a world where multilateralism is in crisis” — and the United Nations “is most responsible for that.”
KEYT
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
KEYT
Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation
PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker in France said Friday he was “deeply hurt” by a racist remark a far-right member of the French parliament made during a legislative session, a comment that has received condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right...
KEYT
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
KEYT
Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Campaigning for Malaysia’s general elections has started in a highly competitive race that will see the world’s longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss. The Nov. 19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional, or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether reformers can secure another surprise win that will see their leader, Anwar Ibrahim, achieve a dream of becoming prime minister. More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to cast ballots for 222 Parliament seats and representatives in three state legislatures. Among them is 97-year-old, two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who became the world’s oldest leader in 2018. He says he has unfinished business to revamp Malaysia.
Comments / 0