US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue, who are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there’s “credible information” of Lambert’s involvement in a killing. Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue haven’t returned WhatsApp messages seeking comment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges

Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
BROOKLYN, NY
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc has urged Greek officials to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee rapporteur said Friday that while no definite proof emerged on who installed and used Predator spyware on the victims’ phones, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.” The scandal, which shook Greece’s center-right government this year, centered on the secret service’s tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had not known about the surveillance, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong.
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela says the United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises. Former world leaders in the group known as The Elders told AP executives that the U.N.’s most powerful organ, the Security Council, needs to address the paralyzing impact of its vetoes, and the secretary-general of the 193-member world organization needs to speak out on violations of international law. Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, The Elders’ deputy chairman, said he told Security Council ambassadors “we are living in a world where multilateralism is in crisis” — and the United Nations “is most responsible for that.”
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal

BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation

PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker in France said Friday he was “deeply hurt” by a racist remark a far-right member of the French parliament made during a legislative session, a comment that has received condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right...
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Campaigning for Malaysia’s general elections has started in a highly competitive race that will see the world’s longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss. The Nov. 19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional, or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether reformers can secure another surprise win that will see their leader, Anwar Ibrahim, achieve a dream of becoming prime minister. More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to cast ballots for 222 Parliament seats and representatives in three state legislatures. Among them is 97-year-old, two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who became the world’s oldest leader in 2018. He says he has unfinished business to revamp Malaysia.

