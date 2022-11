Rochester, Mich. • 8 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. The University of Akron women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, as the Zips travel to Rochester, Mich., to face Oakland. The 8 p.m. tilt with the Golden Grizzlies will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 99.7 FM Canton's New Country with Bill Morgan calling the action.

