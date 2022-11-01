ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

onekindesign.com

Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs

This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather

Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
LATHAM, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
Q 105.7

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY

