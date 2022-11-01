Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.
Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country's greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree is a North Country local.
World Famous 2022 Rockefeller Tree Chosen to Light Up Christmas
The world's most famous Christmas tree has finally been chosen. The 2022 Rockefeller tree is a 90-year-old Spruce that comes in at 82 feet, 14 tons. The Lebowitz family donated the tree from their yard in Queensbury, New York. The tree will arrive in New York City on November 12...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs
This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
WRGB
October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather
Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
Popular Hotel & Restaurant to Lay Off 78, Close Down in Saratoga
A popular tourist destination in Saratoga Springs will be closing its doors. Many Hudson Valley residents love to spend time in Saratoga. Known for the famed race course, mineral springs, great restaurants and shopping, Saratoga is a popular vacation destination for travelers from throughout the Mid-Hudson region. While tourism has...
WRGB
Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
7th Annual Lantern Parade to be held in Washington Park
On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Park Conservancy and the City of Albany are hosting the seventh annual Albany Lantern Parade.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
Open Letter to This Crossgates Mall Good Samaritan! Is It You?
This is an open letter to someone that I have never met and probably never will. Maybe you know this person or maybe this person is you. There is still some good in the world and this unknown person at Crossgates Mall proves it. We have all been there, one...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Golden Krust opens its first location in Orange County
A well-known Caribbean restaurant chain has opened its first location in Orange County.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
