Yardbarker
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency
Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Andrew Benintendi
One of my favorite Yogi-isms of all time is, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Originally coined to refer to Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris’s tendency to hit back-to-back dingers in the early 1960s, it’s come to be used to refer to problems that just won’t seem to let themselves be solved. Unfortunately for the Yankees, left field has reached “It’s déjà vu all over again” status.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Astros already trying to bend rules in World Series validates Dodgers fans
You won’t believe this, Los Angeles Dodgers fans … but the Houston Astros have attempted to cheat during the 2022 World Series. Shocker. And once again it’s somehow being downplayed. Commissioner Rob Manfred envisioning this team being punished by the court of public opinion couldn’t be more wrong.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners
The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
Why the answer to one question sealed the fit between Matt Quatraro and the Royals
It’s still hard to believe, given their history, that the Royals sought this type of manager.
MLB
Everything to know about Rockies' offseason
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s look at some questions facing the Rockies this offseason:. Which players are free agents?. Right-handed starting pitchers Chad Kuhl and José...
Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling a roster lock in 2023?
The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in 2022, adding a potential out after this season. Is MVS a roster lock for 2023?. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the team’s biggest free-agent signings this past offseason. After finishing his rookie deal with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City signed MVS to a three-year, $30 million contract. That deal is the new normal for NFL wide receivers, but Kansas City put its own insurance in the deal.
Eagles vs. Texans Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football (Philly Has Smash Spot in Houston)
The Philadelphia Eagles put their undefeated record on the line in Houston tonight, but that implies that the Texans have a chance of knocking them off. Oddsmakers don't see it happening, with the Eagles entering Week 9's Thursday Night Football matchup in primetime as a two-touchdown favorite on the road.
