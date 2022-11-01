ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Yardbarker

Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency

Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Andrew Benintendi

One of my favorite Yogi-isms of all time is, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Originally coined to refer to Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris’s tendency to hit back-to-back dingers in the early 1960s, it’s come to be used to refer to problems that just won’t seem to let themselves be solved. Unfortunately for the Yankees, left field has reached “It’s déjà vu all over again” status.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown

Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners

The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Everything to know about Rockies' offseason

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s look at some questions facing the Rockies this offseason:. Which players are free agents?. Right-handed starting pitchers Chad Kuhl and José...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling a roster lock in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in 2022, adding a potential out after this season. Is MVS a roster lock for 2023?. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the team’s biggest free-agent signings this past offseason. After finishing his rookie deal with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City signed MVS to a three-year, $30 million contract. That deal is the new normal for NFL wide receivers, but Kansas City put its own insurance in the deal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
