Asia markets rise, except Japan, ahead of US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday led by a 5.8% jump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index as Chinese markets were lifted by speculation that Beijing might begin to ease pandemic restrictions. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell, catching up after Japan’s markets were closed Thursday...
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after...
Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease
TOKYO (AP) — Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.5% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article...
US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company again reported a loss — this time only $2.7 billion — because of a drop in the paper value of its investment portfolio in the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico.
Japan’s naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea
A multinational, multilateral naval exercise held in Japan showcased the combined defenses of 13 nations while rekindling cooperation between Japan and South Korea.
Grains higher, Livestock lower
Wheat for Dec. gained 7.25 cents at $8.4775 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.75 cents at $6.81 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents at $3.9075 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 24.75 cents at $14.5150 a bushel. Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec....
AP News Summary at 6:27 p.m. EDT
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.
