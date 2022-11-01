ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New study solves riddle of how dopamine relates to schizophrenia

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0em9FP_0iuWYJPA00

Researchers believe they have solved a riddle that has challenged scientists for more than 70 years – how the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia.

The brain disorder is characterised by delusional thinking, hallucinations and other forms of psychosis.

According to the study, there is physical evidence that cells in the nervous system (neuronal cells) are unable to precisely control levels of dopamine.

We have the first evidence that dopamine is a causative factor in schizophrenia

Scientists also identified the genetic mechanism that controls the dopamine flow.

Daniel Weinberger, chief executive and director of the Lieber Institute in America and co-author of the study, said: “Until now, scientists have been unable to decipher whether the dopamine link was a causative factor or solely a way to treat schizophrenia.

“We have the first evidence that dopamine is a causative factor in schizophrenia.”

Dopamine acts as a chemical messenger that sends signals between neurons – nerve cells in the brain – to change their activity and behaviour.

The chemical is the reward neurotransmitter that enables people to feel pleasure.

According to the World Health Organisation, the condition affects one in 300 people worldwide.

Symptoms typically start in late adolescence or early adulthood, although cognitive impairment and unusual behaviour sometimes appear in childhood.

Current treatments include antipsychotic drugs that address the symptoms of psychosis, but not the cause.

Dr Jennifer Erwin, an investigator at the institute and one of the authors on the report, said: “One of the major side effects of the drugs used to treat schizophrenia is lack of pleasure and joy.

“In theory, if we could target the dopamine receptor specifically with drugs, that could be a new strategy for treatment that would not limit a patient’s joy as much.”

For years scientists have known that irregular levels of dopamine have some connection to psychosis and are a critical factor in schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Drugs that increase dopamine in the brain, such as amphetamines, are known to cause psychosis, while drugs that treat psychosis do so by reducing dopamine activity.

In the study researchers examined hundreds of post-mortem specimen brains donated to the Lieber Institute from more than 350 people, some with schizophrenia and others without psychiatric illness.

The researchers found the mechanisms that make dopamine receptors a risk factor.

The key thing these researchers have done is to collect data that puts it all together and in a fashion that is persuasive in establishing that dopamine systems are out of kilter in schizophrenia, and that is causal to the disease

The mechanism exists specifically in a subtype of the dopamine receptor, called the autoreceptor, which regulates how much dopamine is released.

If autoreceptors are compromised, the flow of dopamine within the brain is poorly controlled, and too much dopamine flows for too long.

Decreased expression of this autoreceptor in the brain explains the genetic evidence of risk for illness, the scientists say.

Neuroscientist Dr Sol Snyder, who discovered that antipsychotic drugs work by reducing brain dopamine, hailed the study as a breakthrough many decades in the making.

He said: “There’s lots of muddled data indicating the relevance of dopamine and dopamine receptors in schizophrenia.

“The key thing these researchers have done is to collect data that puts it all together and in a fashion that is persuasive in establishing that dopamine systems are out of kilter in schizophrenia, and that is causal to the disease.

“For decades, people have debated the dopamine connection to schizophrenia.

“They used to say, ‘Well, this is interesting to speculate about, but there’s no solid evidence.’

“But now that we have much more rigorous data available, we keep coming back to the same story. You don’t have to call it a hypothesis anymore.”

Their findings are published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Emergency chiefs apologise over ‘inadequate’ Manchester Arena bombing response

Police, fire and ambulance chiefs offered profuse apologies after a scathing report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing. One of the 22 people murdered in the suicide attack would probably have survived but for the failures on the night, the report said, which made 149 recommendations in light of the public inquiry into the bombing.
newschain

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced. The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart. Lewis, who was as well known...
FERRIDAY, LA
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Psych Centra

Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?

A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
Psych Centra

Differences Between Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia

Schizoaffective disorder features symptoms from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They may sound similar, but schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder represent two different conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a bit more complex as it involves more intense mood-related symptoms than schizophrenia. Regardless, if you’re living with either, then you know how much...
scitechdaily.com

Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia

Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
Psych Centra

What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?

The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
BGR.com

Left-handed people are more likely to be mentally ill – now we know why

Left-handed individuals only make up 10 percent of the world’s population. Despite that small number, 40 percent of all cases of severe mental illness come from left-handed individuals. Scientists aren’t quite sure why mental illnesses have a higher chance of manifesting in left-handed people, but they believe it could be directly tied to the way their brains are wired.
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy