ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts for unexpected guests

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Picture this: you're all prepared for your annual holiday celebration. The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, the...
Cheddar News

Tips to Make the Holidays a Season of Savings

As we enter November, folks are beginning to prepare for the holidays — and holiday shopping. Katie Holdefehr, the associate editorial director for RealSimple.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss tips on how to save this holiday season.
Wide Open Country

The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
Motherly

Zulily is the trifecta for holiday shoppers: fun, easy and affordable

This article is sponsored by Zulily. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. We all love giving gifts: The hunt of searching for the perfect gifts to make your friends and family members feel as special as they are is a heartwarming thrill. It’s just other factors—like budget, time and logistics—that can complicate the process. So, what would you think if we told you a holiday shopping destination exists that truly makes the whole experience fun? That’s Zulily, which is fun, easy and affordable.
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
CNN

44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
GOBankingRates

Best Early Bird Holiday Shopping Deals

In years past, Black Friday was a boots-on-the-ground kind of shopping experience. People used to line up outside their favorite stores hours before they opened, hoping to get their in-demand products...
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Kohl's unveils November plans for month-long holiday savings

The holiday shopping season has taken an interesting turn this year. Between several retailers offering major sales in early October, plus Amazon and the NFL announcing a Black Friday game on Prime Video for 2023, things are certainly changing. Now, following announcements from Target and Walmart for a November full...

Comments / 0

Community Policy