Anchorage, AK

alaskapublic.org

How Alaska handles election security

Alaska Division of Elections officials say they have a solid system of checks and balances in place that have long proved that state elections are fair, honest and secure. But misinformation, skepticism and hostility around election integrity are taking their toll on Alaska election workers. They’ve had a lot of practice addressing frequently asked questions, like these.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates

For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

Featherly: Alaska’s public schools deserve our support

Alaska’s public schools deserve our support. In my conversations with voters, I have learned that many share my passion for excellent education. Like others, I believe that a well-functioning community and economy depend on good public education, from pre-K through post-secondary and from vocational training through graduate programs. In turn, public schools rely on the State Legislature to pass wise legislation and to provide adequate funding for educators to do their jobs.
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Alaska Federation of Natives Addresses Salmon Bycatch Worries

The Alaska Native Heritage Dancers opened the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on October 20. The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage October 20-22 marked the return of an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. From all over the state, Alaska Natives came together at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, and the mood was upbeat and warm as friends and family greeted and hugged each other.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1

Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage

Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 2

Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they've been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims

During election season in 2018, I had the opportunity to fulfill the duties of a poll worker in a South Anchorage precinct. Sharing my experiences will show that fraudulent election claims so prevalent around the nation can be easily debunked and that this coming 2022 general election will be just as much fraud-free as countless […] The post Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Rural Partners Network expanded to Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, announced Thursday the expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 17 communities in four more states and Puerto Rico. The Rural Partners Network, or RPN, is an all-of-government program that...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department and its officers’ union are likely headed...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Nomination applications open for 2023 Edith Bullock Prize

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Foundation Board of Directors is accepting nominations for the 2023 Edith R. Bullock Prize for Excellence. The prize includes a $20,000 award. It's presented to an individual who demonstrates excellence in support of the University of Alaska. Any UA student, faculty, staff,...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Kiehl to continue efforts on PFAS chemical clean-up responce

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau senator Jesse Kiehl says there are some promising alternatives emerging to the firefighting foam PFAS. Organizations like the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition last year wanted more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018. Kiehl said on action line that...
JUNEAU, AK

