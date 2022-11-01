Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska election officials now say all voting precincts will be staffed on Election Day
Alaska election officials now say that all of the polling precincts in the state will be staffed for Election Day, next Tuesday. “What a difference a day makes,” wrote Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in an email announcing the turn of events Thursday morning. Fenumiai said the regional...
alaskapublic.org
How Alaska handles election security
Alaska Division of Elections officials say they have a solid system of checks and balances in place that have long proved that state elections are fair, honest and secure. But misinformation, skepticism and hostility around election integrity are taking their toll on Alaska election workers. They’ve had a lot of practice addressing frequently asked questions, like these.
alaskasnewssource.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials...
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
midnightsunak.com
Featherly: Alaska’s public schools deserve our support
Alaska’s public schools deserve our support. In my conversations with voters, I have learned that many share my passion for excellent education. Like others, I believe that a well-functioning community and economy depend on good public education, from pre-K through post-secondary and from vocational training through graduate programs. In turn, public schools rely on the State Legislature to pass wise legislation and to provide adequate funding for educators to do their jobs.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Federation of Natives Addresses Salmon Bycatch Worries
The Alaska Native Heritage Dancers opened the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on October 20. The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage October 20-22 marked the return of an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. From all over the state, Alaska Natives came together at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, and the mood was upbeat and warm as friends and family greeted and hugged each other.
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage
Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Supreme Court takes another look at security of university investment fund
The Alaska Supreme Court is taking a second look at a September decision on a new state law intended to protect the state Higher Education Investment Fund from being automatically drained under a provision of the Alaska Constitution. On Oct. 7, the Alaska Department of Law asked the court for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 2
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims
During election season in 2018, I had the opportunity to fulfill the duties of a poll worker in a South Anchorage precinct. Sharing my experiences will show that fraudulent election claims so prevalent around the nation can be easily debunked and that this coming 2022 general election will be just as much fraud-free as countless […] The post Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
‘My phone is constantly blowing up’: Alaska voters contend with increase in campaign text messages
Are you getting a lot of text messages from candidates running for office? You’re not alone. Campaigns are no longer just using the traditional mailer or TV ad to reach voters. Now they’re increasingly popping up on your cellphone. While campaign workers say it’s a better way to...
alaskapublic.org
Walker and Gara band together in Alaska governor’s race with a joint ad against Dunleavy
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara took the unusual step Friday of releasing a joint online advertisement against their Republican opponent, incumbent governor Mike Dunleavy. Walker, an independent, and Gara, a Democrat, have both said they are running to unseat Dunleavy. The ad, featuring Walker’s running mate Heidi Drygas,...
kinyradio.com
Rural Partners Network expanded to Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, announced Thursday the expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 17 communities in four more states and Puerto Rico. The Rural Partners Network, or RPN, is an all-of-government program that...
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department and its officers’ union are likely headed...
Ben Carpenter: A vote for constitutional convention is a vote for justice for all Alaskans
Alaskans have been asking for justice from our judicial system for a long time. Too many Alaskans see the law applied to protect those with money and power but not those without. The simple truth is that Alaskans need a greater say in selecting judges to break the cycle of...
alaskapublic.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
kinyradio.com
Nomination applications open for 2023 Edith Bullock Prize
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Foundation Board of Directors is accepting nominations for the 2023 Edith R. Bullock Prize for Excellence. The prize includes a $20,000 award. It's presented to an individual who demonstrates excellence in support of the University of Alaska. Any UA student, faculty, staff,...
kinyradio.com
Kiehl to continue efforts on PFAS chemical clean-up responce
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau senator Jesse Kiehl says there are some promising alternatives emerging to the firefighting foam PFAS. Organizations like the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition last year wanted more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018. Kiehl said on action line that...
Comments / 4