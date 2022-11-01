ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Indiana bye week gives staff the opportunity to further evaluate young players on the roster

The bye week can be beneficial for college programs in a few different ways. It gives players and coaches some time to regroup, it allows coaches to get out on the road to go recruiting, and it gives young players who have received very little to no playing time the opportunity to get some extra work in with the coaches. Last week the IU staff was able to get a closer look at the young players on the roster and get a feel for how they have developed this fall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State vs Indiana preview; breaking down the Hoosiers

Penn State continues its Big Ten football schedule into November with a visit to Indiana. Ranked 15th in initial College Football Playoff rankings, the Nittany Lions are no longer a Big Ten title contender after dropping October games against Michigan and Ohio State, but are viewed as a favorite to reach 10 regular-season wins and a high-quality bowl, due in part to an accommodating schedule.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams expected to play against Northwestern after leaving Penn State game

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is expected to be a full-go for the Buckeyes' matchup against Northwestern on Saturday, according to coach Ryan Day. Williams suffered an injury to his left hand/wrist area in the first quarter of last week's 44-31 victory over Penn State after he was tackled near the sideline and got caught up in the chains. Despite sitting out the remainder of the contest, Williams was at practice this week and said his injury was "not serious."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State basketball names captains for 2022-23 season

Penn State named , Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett its captains for the 2022-23 college basketball season on Thursday. "Jalen, Seth, Andrew and Myles have each been great leaders for our program throughout the summer and fall," Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a statement. "Not only have they served as on-court leaders for their teammates, but each of them has also helped drive and enforce the culture of our program. All four of them play an important role for our team this year and are very deserving of the captain title."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State TE commit Andrew Rappleyea receives fourth star

Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy tight end and Penn State commit Andrew Rappleyea made the jump from three-star prospect to four-star recruit on Thursday afternoon. Rappleyea is the latest Nittany Lions pledge to become a four-star recruit, joining offensive linemen J'ven Williams, Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receivers Ejani Shakir and Carmelo Taylor as the 14th four-star prospect in the class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebutlercollegian.com

The coaching staff behind Butler football’s unexpected resurgence

Coach Mike Uremovich is on the brink of leading Butler football to postseason play for the first time since the 2013 season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. At the end of the 2021 season, excitement around the Butler football program was sparse. The team was coming off of a 3-8 season, winning only one Pioneer Football League game. The Bulldogs then let go of previous head coach Jeff Voris and brought in a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Uremovich, as well as other new faces on the coaching staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

