The bye week can be beneficial for college programs in a few different ways. It gives players and coaches some time to regroup, it allows coaches to get out on the road to go recruiting, and it gives young players who have received very little to no playing time the opportunity to get some extra work in with the coaches. Last week the IU staff was able to get a closer look at the young players on the roster and get a feel for how they have developed this fall.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO