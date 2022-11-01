ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All public roads in Paradise to be paved by 2025

PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise has released a map of when public roads will be paved. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Town of Paradise said all public roads will be paved by 2025. It said after completing coordination with utility companies for undergrounding and repairs, it...
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm

GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
Power restored to 1,400 PG&E customers in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 9:24 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,400 PG&E customers were without power in the downtown area of Chico Tuesday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage affected 1,417 customers near Main Street, Mangrove Avenue and Vallombrosa Avenue. . It was first reported at about 8:30 a.m.
Tehama, Glenn county burn permit suspensions to be lifted next week

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Tehama and Glenn counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Bob Farias will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential...
Camp Fire survivor receives 1st settlement paycheck

REDDING, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire, victims are still waiting for their settlement money. The Camp Fire ripped through the ridge four years ago destroying 19,000 homes and businesses and killing 85 people. Now four years later, victims are still waiting for their settlement. Action News...
City of Chico to begin collecting leaf piles in mid-November

CHICO, Calif. - The annual leaf collection program in Chico will begin on Nov. 15, according to the City of Chico. The final route will begin on Jan. 1. After that, residents will not be able to leave the leaves in the street. People are asked to keep leaf piles...
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time

CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
Bidwell Park struggles with increased use, dry conditions

The city of Chico winds around the third-largest municipal park in the country — Bidwell Park. Step off the sidewalk and enter the park, and the city seems to disappear. You’re under a tree canopy, on a street or trail lined with oaks, ferns and sycamores. Park lovers...
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned

CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday

OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
Chico mural vandalized with hate symbols

CHICO, Calif. - Someone vandalized a mural by artist Shane Grammer with hate symbols. Swastikas, nazi symbols and even fire damage are visible on the mural. The mural calls attention to Native American girls and boys disappearing into sex trafficking. The vandalism happened in October and some of it is...
Burn permit suspension to be lifted Thursday in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Butte County will be lifted Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garrett Sjolund will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Thursday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn permit...
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County

TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
Caltrans Advises First Storm to Impact Mountain and Valley Travel

(November 1, 2022) Caltrans is alerting motorists to an incoming storm that may deliver up to a foot of snow in the Sierra and rain with strong winds in the Sacramento Valley area, making travel challenging this week. The first winter storm of the season is expected to deliver 12...
Nanotech Energy creating new facilities for its super batteries in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Nanotech Energy is a company that has been wanting to expand in Chico for years now. Its existing Research and Development Center opened in 2016 in the Hegan Lane Business Park in Chico. On Wednesday, the company cut the ribbon on two new facilities out by the...
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High

CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
