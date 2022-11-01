ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal

CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
AURORA, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH

