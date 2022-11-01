Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal
CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
Cincinnati police give out more than 550 tickets during two-week traffic blitz
Of the nearly 560 tickets, 290 were speeding violations and 101 were for no driver's license or driving under a suspended license. There were only four pedestrian violations.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
Fox 19
Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student
An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday
Taft High School football coach Tyler Williams reflects on the Senators' first-round win over CHCA and a look ahead to regional quarterfinal against visiting Alter this Friday night.
UC Football Holds Onto Top 25 Standing in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Cincinnati's average national has slowly dropped since a massive June windfall of recruits.
Car crashes after racing in Trotwood
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars were racing near Hoover Avenue and Miller Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
If Passed, Cincinnati's Issue 11 Could Rein in Mayoral Power
Issue 11 would eliminate the mayor’s “pocket veto.”
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Comments / 2