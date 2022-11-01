ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllDolphins

Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osXkS_0iuWXffF00

The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction

The two expected moves on the Miami Dolphins offensive line materialized Tuesday morning when Liam Eichenberg was placed on injured reserve and Austin Jackson was activated off IR.

In addition, the Dolphins released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSON'S TIMETABLE

The Dolphins made the move with Jackson at the deadline when they had to activate him off IR or make the move to keep him there for the entire season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated this move was coming, at the same time adding that Jackson being off IR doesn't mean he'll be back in the lineup right away.

Jackson was placed on IR after he sustained an ankle injury against the New England in Week 1, more than 6 1/2 weeks ago.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE OFFENSIVE LINE?

The big question with Eichenberg being out and Jackson being back is how the offensive line will line up once Jackson is ready to play.

Jackson started the opener at right tackle, but the Dolphins have since added veteran Brandon Shell and he's been very effective since moving into the starting lineup two games ago.

The Dolphins could face a dilemma about what to do at that position once Jackson is ready, but they do have another option because of Jackson's versatility.

Robert Jones took over for Eichenberg after he was injured late in the third quarter of the 31-27 victory at Detroit on Sunday, and it's probably a safe assumption that he'll start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

But Jackson finished the 2021 season at left guard, where he played considerably better than he did at left tackle, and that could be another option for the Dolphins.

And whenever it is that Eichenberg returns from his knee injury, then the Dolphins will have even more decisions to make.

SINNETT OFF THE PRACTICE SQUAD

Reid Sinnett's second stint with the Dolphins is over, with the team releasing him off the practice squad Tuesday.

This is good news for the Dolphins because it signifies that Skylar Thompson is over the thumb injury he sustained in the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

So the quarterback room is fully healthy now with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Thompson, a nice turnaround after what was going a couple of weeks ago.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News

The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league.  Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy