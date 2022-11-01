Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction

The two expected moves on the Miami Dolphins offensive line materialized Tuesday morning when Liam Eichenberg was placed on injured reserve and Austin Jackson was activated off IR.

In addition, the Dolphins released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSON'S TIMETABLE

The Dolphins made the move with Jackson at the deadline when they had to activate him off IR or make the move to keep him there for the entire season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated this move was coming, at the same time adding that Jackson being off IR doesn't mean he'll be back in the lineup right away.

Jackson was placed on IR after he sustained an ankle injury against the New England in Week 1, more than 6 1/2 weeks ago.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE OFFENSIVE LINE?

The big question with Eichenberg being out and Jackson being back is how the offensive line will line up once Jackson is ready to play.

Jackson started the opener at right tackle, but the Dolphins have since added veteran Brandon Shell and he's been very effective since moving into the starting lineup two games ago.

The Dolphins could face a dilemma about what to do at that position once Jackson is ready, but they do have another option because of Jackson's versatility.

Robert Jones took over for Eichenberg after he was injured late in the third quarter of the 31-27 victory at Detroit on Sunday, and it's probably a safe assumption that he'll start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

But Jackson finished the 2021 season at left guard, where he played considerably better than he did at left tackle, and that could be another option for the Dolphins.

And whenever it is that Eichenberg returns from his knee injury, then the Dolphins will have even more decisions to make.

SINNETT OFF THE PRACTICE SQUAD

Reid Sinnett's second stint with the Dolphins is over, with the team releasing him off the practice squad Tuesday.

This is good news for the Dolphins because it signifies that Skylar Thompson is over the thumb injury he sustained in the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

So the quarterback room is fully healthy now with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Thompson, a nice turnaround after what was going a couple of weeks ago.