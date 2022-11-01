We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As far as flooring, bathroom walls, and kitchen backsplashes go, you can’t go wrong with tile — it looks great, it’s highly customizable, it costs way less than marble, and it’s easy to clean. Well, for the most part. Sure, if you’re cooking and accidentally get food on the wall behind your stove, you can just wipe it off. But, over time, dirt builds up, leaving a stubborn film over not just the tiles themselves, but also the grout in-between. In dealing with this problem in my own home, I’ve tried everything from Brillo pads to toothbrushes. But, unless you’re okay with scrubbing until your arm feels like it’s going to fall off, I wouldn’t suggest these methods. So, what are you to do? Well, grab your favorite cleaning agent and check out this power scrubber that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about.

2 HOURS AGO