Hwy. 52 Project Ribbon Cutting Canceled
Hader, MN (KROC-AM News)- Expected rain has canceled a planned ribbon cutting ceremony along Hwy. 52 north of Rochester. MnDOT was planning to celebrate the completion of the Hader interchange Friday. A news release calls the new interchange at Highways 52 and 57 a major milestone in the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project.
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Rochester Has New Bike & Pedestrian Friendly Transportation Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to adopt a long-range plan for adding bike, pedestrian, and wheelchair-friendly features to the city's transportation systems,. A public hearing on the "Active Transportation Plan" was held two weeks ago, but the City Council held off on...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
(UPDATED) – Firefighters Respond to Downtown Rochester Hotel
(KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department extinguished a fire in a downtown high-rise Wednesday evening. A news release says firefighters responded to Broadway Plaza at 15th First Street Southeast around 5:30 PM after light smoke was detected in the lobby. After arriving at the scene, firefighters traced the smoke to an awning below a second-floor window, where a small fire was discovered in the awning at the junction with a wall between the two floors.
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
Family Dog Dies in Fire at Rochester Residence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Rochester that resulted in the death of the family dog. RFD was dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Pointe Dr. around 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire...
Rochester Chipotle to Reopen Tomorrow with New Drive-Thru Option
Over the past few months (maybe almost a year now?) people have been wondering what the heck is going on at our Rochester, MN Chipotle locations. Mainly because the hours got all wonky and there was nowhere online that had the correct hours. Then the South Broadway location closed. But good news, that location is reopening tomorrow (on the 4th) and with something new and exciting!
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
Volunteers Needed For New Homeless Day Shelter Opening in Rochester
If you've ever wondered how YOU could help the homeless in the Rochester, Minnesota community, NOW is the time to jump right in. It was just announced that The Landing MN will be opening their new location soon and are hosting two informational sessions for anyone interested in volunteering. Volunteers...
DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
Rochester Public Transit Offering Free Rides to Polling Places
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will offer voters free rides to their polling place on Election Day. A news release says riders will not be charged a fare if the purpose of their trip is to cast a vote. The free rides run from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location
Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
Challenge: Why Haven’t You Bought One Of These Rochester Homes?
Why Are These 2 Rochester, Minnesota Pill Hill Homes Still On the Market?. Two homes, two very different looks, both in close proximity to the other (.2 miles or about a 1-minute walk) here in the Med City and they've been on the market a minute now. Why Do You...
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
Donation Paves Way for New Pastoral Center in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An anonymous donation has paved the way for construction of a new pastoral center in Rochester. Bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese Robert Barron announced the donation Thursday. The announcement means the Diocese will move the Bishop's office to Rochester. Citing Rochester’s population and that 65% of...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos
Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
