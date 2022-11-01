Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
hubcityradio.com
SD PUC candidate Jeff Barth discuss his view on the co2 pipeline
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jeff Barth, the democratic candidate for the Public Utilities Commission is opposed to the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline across eastern South Dakota. He says he isn’t a one issue candidate. Barth says he is not opposed to business and progress. Barth says the PUC should do more...
hubcityradio.com
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
hubcityradio.com
SD Dept of Health reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 6 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,065. The state had 832 new cases and 755 recoveries, increasing active infections to 604. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 81.
hubcityradio.com
Mike Bockorny named acting President of the Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota held their second annual conference last month and decided to move ahead and hire a president for the organization. Mike Bockorny with the Aberdeen Development Corporation will be the acting President. He says they are focused on working with state...
hubcityradio.com
Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Tom Cool talks about his campaign
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will get a say on all the state’s constitutional officers at the ballot box next week. Tom Cool of Sioux Falls is the democratic candidate for Secretary of State and says protecting voters is a critical function of the office. There is at least...
hubcityradio.com
State Senator Jean Hunhoff won’t take position on grocery tax repeal until 2023
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made a campaign pledge to cut the four and a half percent sales tax on groceries if she is re-elected. That came up during a District 18 legislative forum sponsored by Yankton Interchange. Senator Jean Hunhoff said she couldn’t take a position yet....
Comments / 0