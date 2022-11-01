ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
SD PUC candidate Jeff Barth discuss his view on the co2 pipeline

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jeff Barth, the democratic candidate for the Public Utilities Commission is opposed to the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline across eastern South Dakota. He says he isn’t a one issue candidate. Barth says he is not opposed to business and progress. Barth says the PUC should do more...
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday

SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
SD Dept of Health reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 6 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,065. The state had 832 new cases and 755 recoveries, increasing active infections to 604. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 81.
Mike Bockorny named acting President of the Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota held their second annual conference last month and decided to move ahead and hire a president for the organization. Mike Bockorny with the Aberdeen Development Corporation will be the acting President. He says they are focused on working with state...
South Dakota State

