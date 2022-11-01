Put Your Pumpkins in Your Leaf Piles

Streets Division crews will collect pumpkins along with your leave and yard waste. This includes other compostable decorations like corn stalks and hay.

Remove any non-compostable items like wire, tea candles, or electric lights from these items and then please set them on top of your leaf pile or leaf bags.

When to Set Pumpkins & Other Yard Waste Out for Collection

Use the Streets Division’s yard waste website to learn when to set the material out for pickup.

The website is www.cityofmadison.com/YardWaste.

Once on the page, enter your address into the form and it will tell you the exact dates when yard waste should be out for collection.

Remember, residents only receive three curbside collections in the fall. Be sure you check the website so you do not miss your collection opportunities.

Drop-off Sites Also an Option

City of Madison residents may also bring their pumpkins and other yard waste material to one of the Streets Division’s drop-off sites.

The sites hours and locations are different this year than in years past. They will also change to winter availability following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check the Streets Division’s drop-off site website so you know the hours of operation and restrictions to using the sites. The website is www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Try Composting at Home

If you are a home composter, or you would like to start, you can spice up your backyard compost bin with pumpkins, too.

Pumpkins are a great source of nitrogen, and a good way to offset carbon from fallen leaves.

Check the Streets Division’s website to learn more about how to start home composting.

The UW-Madison Extension Dane County will be offering a free online composting class soon, too. If you are interested in this composting class, sign up for email list at their website.

For Additional Information

For more information about all of the services provided by the Streets Division, check our website, www.cityofmadison.com/Streets. Or you can call our offices between 7:30am and 4:00pm Monday to Friday. If you live west of South Park Street, you can call 608-266-4681. If you live east of South Park Street, you can call 608-246-4532.

