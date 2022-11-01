ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts in Freefall in Latest NFL Power Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts are just one game under .500, but they've nearly hit rock bottom in NFL.com's latest Power Rankings.

The Indianapolis Colts came into the season with playoff expectations, and their 3-4-1 record would indicate that's still a real possibility.

However, after a home loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, NFL.com dropped the Colts to a season-low No. 28 on their latest NFL Power Rankings .

New quarterback, similar results for the Colts, who don’t score enough points to win on a regular basis. Sam Ehlinger avoided the disastrous mistakes that pock-marked Matt Ryan ’s short run as QB1, throwing for 201 yards on 17-of-23 passing, but the Colts scored one touchdown or fewer for the fourth time in eight weeks. It’s a chronic lack of production that allows a mediocre team like the Commanders to sneak out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 17-16 win . “I know we didn't gain, like, a thousand yards or anything like that, but I felt today we could find a rhythm with what we have out there," head coach Frank Reich said Sunday. "I felt today that we can put something together and continue to get better.” Reich better hope so -- his job likely depends on it. -- Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

At 16.1-points per game, the Colts offense ranks 30th in the NFL . The Colts futility on offense cost quarterback Matt Ryan his job last week, and this week, Indianapolis relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties .

The quarterback has been set down. The offensive coordinator has been fired. When Hanzus states Reich's job depends on the offense improving... quickly... that's not an understatement.

In a season of bad teams and parity, the 4-3 LA Chargers hold the seventh-playoff spot . The Colts have lost two in a row and must play on the road the next two weeks.

The Colts travel to Boston this week to take on the 4-4 New England Patriots . They open as 5.5-point underdogs according to SI Sportsbook .

If the Colts can find a way to muster enough points to beat the Patriots, they'll head to Las Vegas to take on the 2-5 Raiders with another chance to climb above .500.

A winning record may be all it takes to make the playoffs this season, but would that be enough to save Reich?

