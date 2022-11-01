Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
boothbayregister.com
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
boothbayregister.com
The annual Tree of Giving
When you enter the YMCA into the new lobby on Nov. 21, the Tree of Giving will be set up and decorated with gift tags bearing family wishes for the holiday season. The neighborhood churches, social workers, counselors, and schools deliver the wishes to the Y wrapped in colorful paper and bags for the Y staff to distribute to the families.
boothbayregister.com
Lights, tree and summer in November
We got the artificial Christmas tree up this week. Too soon? I’ve been waiting for it. Like the stores do, I held out until after Halloween. And nothing against it or Thanksgiving, but the tree and other light-up decorations with the Peanuts gang and more who reappear at Christmastime, or post-Halloween, mean the spirit of the season plus the relief and satisfaction another year is nearly through, full of memories of all the good and great moments, the kind you appreciate even when they’re happening; growth from lessons learned and new challenges; hope; and sorrow, for each year holds it, too.
boothbayregister.com
Story Trail Walk features ‘The Honeybee’
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time. The trail starts at the Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk, at 60 Samoset Road in Boothbay Harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Early Bird Sale at Skidompha Book Shop
The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta will open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, with a storewide half-price sale lasting until 10 a.m. The shop offers thousands of books in dozens of categories for children and adults, as well as puzzles, movies on DVD and VCR, and music on CDs and vinyl records. It also offers gift certificates, which are not included in the sale.
boothbayregister.com
Trick or Treat Fun at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home was a beehive of Halloween fun for all ages. The day started with a bus ride to Coastal Kids Preschool, where residents enjoyed seeing the children dressed in their costumes. In the afternoon, residents and staff, dressed in full costume regalia, came out to enjoy the afternoon sunshine, creative “Ghostie” treats and cider, and a parade by costumed staff around the front circle. Late afternoon, trick or treaters of all ages came in a steady stream to collect a handful of candy and delight residents and staff with their fun outfits and smiles. Having the community share in our activities has always played a big part in our 95 year legacy of having Lincoln County be an integral part of The Lincoln Home. To see more photographs of halloween night, visit our FaceBook page, @lincolnhome.
boothbayregister.com
Lauren Carroll, Sir Isaac Newton bring hands-on science to students
Education has come full circle for Southport’s Lauren Carroll, who started teaching seventh and eighth grade science at Boothbay Region Middle School this year. The Boothbay Harbor native is now at the school she attended when her love of science was inspired by seventh grade teacher Jen Curtis. “She was passionate about what she did,” such as her science camp for girls, Carroll explained.
boothbayregister.com
Community Benefits Group meeting with select boards
The Offshore Wind Community Benefits Group (the CB Group) is comprised of Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents and property owners who came together to advocate for transparent communication and to understand potential impacts from being the first community to host an offshore wind development project. The CB Group meets twice a month (next meeting, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Boothbay Region YMCA) and would like to spread the word about regular community-led meetings with representatives from the New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV) energy development group and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences. NEAV and the University of Maine are planning a demonstration project to deploy an approximately 732-foot tall floating offshore wind turbine 2.2 nautical miles south of Monhegan Island. Its undersea cable will come ashore at Bigelow Laboratory’s campus in East Boothbay.
boothbayregister.com
One man, one night: ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., presents “Rhapsody in Black,” a one-man show written and performed by LeLand Gantt, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Gantt’s show, developed under Estelle Parsons at the Actors Studio, is a traveling production from Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon Opera House. LeLand Gantt...
boothbayregister.com
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
boothbayregister.com
Good news from the Boothbay Region Health Center
The board of the Boothbay Region Health Center has plans afoot that will provide a much better income stream for our non-profit primary health care facility in the Meadow Mall in Boothbay Harbor. In fact, we plan to be able to offer more services than we do now, including low-cost dental care, local mental health services, substance misuse treatment, extended hours, and affordable urgent care as well as extremely affordable, high quality, primary health care on the Boothbay peninsula forever.
boothbayregister.com
Election Day thoughts
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, I plan to visit the Boothbay Harbor Town Hall/Fire Station to vote. I hope you will, too. I know we can vote early, as lots of our friends and neighbors do. I applaud them for doing so. On Election Day, I get a thrill when I...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Voting, heated cushions and more
A reminder that voting day is Nov. 8, although with all the ads for candidates, I am sure you do not need reminding. An absentee ballot is available at the Southport Town Hall from Donna Climo through Nov. 3, and you must procure it before the town office closes at 12:30 p.m. Polls will be open on election day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you need a ride to the polls, you can call volunteer, Matt Elder at 360-301-2023 or email him at matthewelder62@gmail.com. Thanks, Matt.
boothbayregister.com
Conservation District announces candidate in supervisor election
Each fall Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District holds an election for one three-year position on the five-member Board of Supervisors. This year’s candidate for the open position of supervisor is Karin Rector of Camden. Karin Rector, Camden, served on our Board since November 2020, originally as a nonvoting...
boothbayregister.com
Southport extends Cozy’s Dockside lease
It’s been a good year for Mike Nguyen. Not only are his Philadelphia Phillies playing in the World Series, he and partner Louise Monroe had a successful first year operating Cozy’s Dockside. The duo’s effort was so successful they requested to extend their lease for three more years, and selectmen unanimously agreed. Board Chairman Gerry Gamage reported the lease remains from May to mid-October for $2,500 per month.
boothbayregister.com
Leann Cailler of Allen Insurance and Financial Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Distinction
Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year for 2022. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. The...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Special Olympians compete in soccer
On Wednesday Oct.19, the Boothbay Region Special Olympics soccer team traveled to Husson University to play games and compete in skills competition.Team members Vincent Giles and Jameson Brooks were home unable to attend. It has been a long wait to be back able to see and compete with friends.There was much chatter, happiness, and great weather. All day was “this is just much better, thank God we're back, this is great, I missed you, we so missed this!"
boothbayregister.com
BRHS field hockey team holds awards night
First-year coach Skyler Davis and her assistant coach, her mother Danelle Davis, handed out individual awards at the 2022 Boothbay Region High School field hockey awards night at BRHS Nov. 1. Following a potluck dinner in the gym for the team, parents, grandparents and supporters, the head coach introduced each...
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 3 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
