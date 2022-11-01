ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beal: Scouting report and accolades

Bradley Beal|#3

Position: G

Born: 06/28/93

Height: 6-3 / 1.91

Weight: 207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.

Salary: $43,279,250

SCOUTING REPORT

Absolute monster scorer… A vintage shooting guard who is ultra confident… Underrated athlete who can finish at the bucket… Good effort on defense… Much-improved playmaker… Solid ballhandler… A star.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 3 (2018, 2019, 2021)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2021)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 201.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-4.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-4

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 8.5 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-8

