Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
JCB Partners with Nuvei to Enable JCB Payment Acceptance Across Global Markets
JCB International, the international operations subsidiary of JCB, today announced their partnership with Nuvei. Nuvei now offers JCB acceptance to its global merchant ecosystem, enabling JCB’s more than 140 million-strong cardmember community to pay at Nuvei’s network of 50,000 merchants across global markets. These merchant sectors include social media, luxury retail, travel and entertainment. This will allow JCB to provide a compelling offering for the global spenders amongst its cardmember community.
ffnews.com
New Partnership Between Finaro and EveryPay Boosts in-store SoftPOS Card Acceptance for Greek Merchants
Finaro, the global cross-border payment provider and fully licensed bank, has today announced a new strategic partnership with EveryPay, the Greek payment gateway provider, to boost in-store payment acceptance for Greek merchants. This latest partnership is another example of how Finaro’s pioneering services and flexible technologies are making it the go-to payments partner for PSPs and merchants across Europe, and it also highlights the latest step in the successful execution of Finaro’s ambitious growth plans.
ffnews.com
Bank of Nevis International Partners with Mastercard to Launch Pioneer Cross-Border Payment Services
Bank of Nevis International, a leading provider of holistic wealth management, portfolio management, and fintech services for clients from around the world, has partnered with the global technology company, Mastercard, to allow secure and seamless cross-border payments. BONI customers can now send international payments with certainty, speed, and security through...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com
Extend Launches API to Help SMBs Integrate Virtual Card Payments into Core Business Applications
Extend, a leading virtual card and spend management platform, today announced the launch of its open API, the most flexible API for making and managing card payments from existing credit card accounts. By integrating virtual card issuance directly into their existing workflows and systems, tech-savvy small and medium businesses (SMBs) can streamline operations and solve payment reconciliation, control, and volume challenges.
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Ingenico, Premise join forces on digital payment in the Philippines
Payments acceptance solutions provider Ingenico has forged an alliance with payment-driven embedded banking platform Premise to offer digital payment tools and financial services to micro merchants in the Philippines. As part of the partnership, Ingenico is serving as Premise’s preferred certified payment terminal provider and has implemented the AXIUM DX8000....
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
ffnews.com
iink Payments Raises $3.0 MM in Seed II to Streamline P&C Claims Payments for the Insurance Restoration Industry
Iink Payments, a digital payments network that expedites the disbursement of funds associated with multi-party property insurance claims, announced it has raised $3.0 MM in seed funding led by Grand Ventures. The round included participation from Springtime Ventures, Simplex Ventures, Motivate Venture Capital, and Green Egg Ventures. The financing will allow iink to invest in strategic integrations with mortgage servicing banks and insurance carriers to digitize lienholder approvals.
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
ffnews.com
Mastercard Partnerships | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard chats with Douglas Mackenzie about Mastercard Partnerships and the approach Mastercard is taking to develop new relationships in the near future. Stephen explains that Mastercard work with a variety of banks, financial institutions & fintechs in both the front-end...
ffnews.com
Airwallex enables merchants to accept Buy Now Pay Later payment option through partnership with Atome
Leading global fintech platform Airwallex today announced a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality in partnership with Atome, Asia’s leading BNPL brand. Announced at this year’s Singapore Fintech Festival, the collaboration will enable Airwallex merchants1 to offer BNPL as a payment option to shoppers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
ffnews.com
Admiral Money Appoints OCR Labs Global for Automated Digital Identity Verification
Admiral Money – a subsidiary of Admiral Group PLC, a specialist in car insurance, home and travel insurance, insurtech, personal loans and legal services – has chosen OCR Labs Global as its digital identity verification provider to enhance and accelerate its onboarding process. Admiral Money considers excellent user...
ffnews.com
Consumer Choice in Payments – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about how American Express are helping their partners in light of increasing consumer choice in payments. Holly explains that when open banking first started to come to life in the UK, it was all...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance partners with Experian to add new brands to the UK’s widest panel of unsecured lenders
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces for consumer credit, is delighted to announce that it has integrated its platform with Experian’s Marketplace lender panel. The partnership gives customers immediate access to seven new brands, complementing its existing direct connections to lenders and paves the way for even further expansion for loans and credit cards.
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
US News and World Report
Bank of Canada Sets Out Path for Regulating Digital Payment Providers
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would take a flexible, risk-based approach in its nascent role as a digital payment regulator, aiming to ensure confidence in the safety and reliability of the fast-growing electronic payment segment. The central bank became the regulator for payment service...
ffnews.com
UnionDigital Bank Partners with Thought Machine to Power its Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, today announces its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility, control,...
Comments / 0