Devin Booker: Scouting report and accolades

 5 days ago
Devin Booker|#1

Position: G

Born: 10/30/96

Height: 6-5 / 1.96

Weight: 206 lbs. / 93.4 kg.

Salary: $33,833,400

SCOUTING REPORT

A throwback bucket-getting shooting guard who is a three-level scorer… One of the most confident scorers in the league… Big shot maker down the stretch… Can put up 25 in his sleep… Much-improved defensively, displaying much more effort on that end… Beast in the midrange with a strong pull-up game… Solid playmaker… Still has room to improve his game.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 2 (2021, 2022)

All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2022)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2016)

Olympic gold: 1 (2020)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 205.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-4.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-5.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-6.5

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 8.75 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-8.25

