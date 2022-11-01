Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Zhenya Winter, the Head of Global Marketing – Financial Messaging at Bottomline Technologies, about the interconnected world of payments and why being a jack of all trades, is essential for marketing in fintech. Working in B2B is about relationship building, and for Winter, strong networks with your peers provides a prosperous foundation for trust and diversity in the industry.

