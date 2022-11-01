Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Tuesday study dealing with regional jails
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, the summer study dealing with regional jails & correctional facilities met for the final time in Pierre. Brown County Commissioner Mike Wiese discuss his stop in Walworth County after learning that the county could go broke if they build their own jail. Wiese talks about what...
hubcityradio.com
Hughes County Sheriff candidates held a forum last Friday in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The candidates for Hughes County Sheriff engaged in a candidate forum in Pierre Friday. Sheriff Patrick Callahan and challenger John Weber both say the Hughes County Jail is an important piece of keeping Hughes County afloat financially. Callahan says the jail is critical to keeping the county out of bankruptcy.
hubcityradio.com
A “phantom race” to appear on ballot in Hughes County
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The general election is just under two weeks away and voters in Hughes County will see a phanton race on their ballots. Pierre City Administrator Kristie Honeywell says voters on November 8th will see a race that doesn’t count for anything on their ballot. Pierre, Fort Pierre,...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
Comments / 0